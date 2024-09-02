The Honor Magic V3 packs a tiny message roasting Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold

What you need to know

Honor is taunting Galaxy Z Fold 6 owners, claiming their device is outclassed by the thinner, more durable Magic V3.

Honor had a micro-artist engrave a tiny "world’s smallest apology" on a special-edition Magic V3, so small it requires a microscope to read.

The Magic V3 hits global markets on September 5, but it’s unclear if it’ll be available in the U.S.

Honor pulled a bold move against Samsung by engraving a tiny, sarcastic "apology" on its new Magic V3. Though it seems harmless, this cheeky gesture packs a punch, showcasing Honor’s competitive edge with a dash of schadenfreude.

The mobile industry loves a bit of brand rivalry, and this time, Samsung—known for taking jabs at Apple—finds itself in the hot seat. Just before IFA 2024, the South Korean tech giant has become the target of a cheeky jab.

Quite unapologetically, Honor is taunting Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 owners, claiming that their device is a mere shadow of the upcoming Magic V3, the thinnest and most durable foldable on the market.

The latest foldable phone from the Chinese brand measures only 4.35mm when unfolded and 9.2mm when folded. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 5.6mm thin when unfolded and 12.1mm when folded.

To drive home the point, Honor enlisted micro-artist Graham Short to engrave a tiny "world's smallest apology" on the hinge of a special-edition Magic V3.

Honor says the message engraved on the Magic V3 is so tiny, you need a microscope to read it. It's no wonder the text is hard to decipher. But here's the full text:

"Dear Samsung Galaxy Z Fold owners, we’re sorry. We know you were excited to buy a phone that folds in half and fits in your pocket, awkwardly. You were promised the future, a technical marvel, a world of boundless multitasking and performance.

"And now, you're probably looking at the new HONOR Magic V3 and feeling a little... betrayed. Size matters, and we feel your pain. Like being tipped for a gold medal and then coming last in the race, the knowledge that a thinner, lighter, and more durable foldable exists is enough to make anyone question their choices.

"We get it. You were an early adopter, a pioneer bravely venturing into the uncharted territory of foldable screens with questionable durability. You deserve better. In fact, you deserve a gold medal.

"In all seriousness, we at Honor are committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and bringing you the best possible foldable experience. We're just saying... it's okay to feel let down. We'd feel the same way."

(Image credit: Honor)

Honor's "apology" is a cheeky way to highlight the dilemma faced by Galaxy Z Fold owners who have opted for a bulkier device when the Magic V3 offers a thinner design.

Don't get us wrong, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is an incredible phone. It's a powerful and versatile device that we praised as "master of refinements" in our review.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6's AI software is also a cut above the rest. While the Magic V3 has its own impressive AI features, we’re skeptical it can match the Z Fold 6’s software prowess.

While the Honor Magic V3 is launching worldwide on September 5, there's still no word on whether US customers will get their hands on it.