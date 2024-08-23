New clues on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim's launch date and camera upgrade surface
The Z Fold 6 Slim is tipped to drop in September.
- Samsung's new book-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, is rumored to launch in South Korea on September 25 and soon after in China.
- It’s rumored to be Samsung’s thinnest foldable yet, at just over 10mm thick, compared to the standard Z Fold 6's 12.1mm.
- The foldable is tipped to come in black and cost around 2.8 million won (about $2,100), which could be pricey for many.
Samsung has been rumored to be developing a new book-style foldable smartphone, dubbed the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, and a new leak suggests the device will launch in South Korea in September.
According to a report from The Chosun Daily, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will be available only in South Korea and China (via 9to5Google). It’s tipped to launch in South Korea on September 25, with a Chinese release coming soon after.
Rumor has it that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will be Samsung's thinnest foldable yet, coming in at just over 10mm thick. This is a noticeable trim down from the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6, which measures around 12.1mm.
The upcoming foldable is also rumored to sport larger screens than the standard version. While exact sizes aren't confirmed yet, reports hint at a 6.5-inch external display and an 8-inch internal screen, compared to the regular Z Fold 6's 6.3-inch and 7.6-inch displays.
The phone might come in black and is rumored to cost about 2.8 million won, or roughly $2,100, which could be a hefty price for many considering a foldable phone.
A separate report from GalaxyClub reveals that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim might feature an upgraded Under Display Camera (UDC) technology.
Since 2022, Samsung has kept the same camera setup for its flagship foldables: a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto lens. The front-facing selfie camera and Under Display Camera (UDC) have also stayed at 10MP and 4MP, respectively.
GalaxyClub suggests that the device will likely keep the 12MP ultrawide and 10MP front-facing cameras from the standard model. However, it’s rumored to get a 5MP UDC, up from 4MP in the regular version. This small boost might slightly improve image sharpness and detail.
It’s uncertain how the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will stack up against the Galaxy Z Fold 6. One guess is that Samsung might have slimmed it down by ditching the digitizer layer, potentially making it S Pen-free.
