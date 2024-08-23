New clues on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim's launch date and camera upgrade surface

What you need to know

Samsung's new book-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, is rumored to launch in South Korea on September 25 and soon after in China.

It’s rumored to be Samsung’s thinnest foldable yet, at just over 10mm thick, compared to the standard Z Fold 6's 12.1mm.

The foldable is tipped to come in black and cost around 2.8 million won (about $2,100), which could be pricey for many.

Samsung has been rumored to be developing a new book-style foldable smartphone, dubbed the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, and a new leak suggests the device will launch in South Korea in September.

According to a report from The Chosun Daily, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will be available only in South Korea and China (via 9to5Google). It’s tipped to launch in South Korea on September 25, with a Chinese release coming soon after.

Rumor has it that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will be Samsung's thinnest foldable yet, coming in at just over 10mm thick. This is a noticeable trim down from the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6, which measures around 12.1mm.

The upcoming foldable is also rumored to sport larger screens than the standard version. While exact sizes aren't confirmed yet, reports hint at a 6.5-inch external display and an 8-inch internal screen, compared to the regular Z Fold 6's 6.3-inch and 7.6-inch displays.

The phone might come in black and is rumored to cost about 2.8 million won, or roughly $2,100, which could be a hefty price for many considering a foldable phone.

A separate report from GalaxyClub reveals that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim might feature an upgraded Under Display Camera (UDC) technology.

Since 2022, Samsung has kept the same camera setup for its flagship foldables: a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto lens. The front-facing selfie camera and Under Display Camera (UDC) have also stayed at 10MP and 4MP, respectively.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

GalaxyClub suggests that the device will likely keep the 12MP ultrawide and 10MP front-facing cameras from the standard model. However, it’s rumored to get a 5MP UDC, up from 4MP in the regular version. This small boost might slightly improve image sharpness and detail.

It’s uncertain how the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will stack up against the Galaxy Z Fold 6. One guess is that Samsung might have slimmed it down by ditching the digitizer layer, potentially making it S Pen-free.