Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 support the S Pen? Best answer: Yes! The Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 does support the S Pen, but not all models are supported.

There is good news and bad news regarding the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the S Pen

When you have a display such as the one found on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, you can't help but wonder if it supports the S Pen. The previous model supports it, so why shouldn't the latest one?

The good news is that the latest Samsung foldable supports the S pen, but the bad news is that it is a separate purchase. The S Pen models compatible with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are the S Pen Fold Edition and the S Pen Pro. However, they don't come in the box, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 does not have a design like the Galaxy S24 Ultra that allows you to carry it inside the chassis. If you decide to get an S Pen, you can also get a Galaxy Z Fold 6 case that allows you to easily store it on the back.

You can only use the S Pen on the main screen, not the external one. Remember that the S Pen Creator edition will not work on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. If you get the S Pen Fold Edition, you get a special case to put it away in, but that is not the case with the S Pen Pro edition. Another difference between the two S Pen variants is that the Pro version has Bluetooth functionality and two buttons, while the Fold Edition doesn't. Therefore, it doesn't need to be charged and only has one button.

The specifications they have in common are the 2.8ms latency and the auto-retractable Pro Tip. You can start using the S Pen Fold Edition on your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 as soon as you take it out of the box, no setup required. However, you'll need to charge the S Pen Pro using a USB-C cable and set the mode to match your new Z Fold phone. If you happen to use an incompatible S Pen, your Z Fold will show you a pop-up message letting you know.

If you don't want to worry about charging another accessory, you can always go with the S Pen Fold Edition. It's currently available on Samsung's official site for $55, but you can also get it on Amazon for $50. Be careful not to get the S Pen you would use with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra since they are incompatible. The Z Fold series requires a stylus with a soft tip due to the difference in screen technologies. It's best to avoid buying a stylus from cheap and unknown brands since you can get stuck with one that doesn't work or, worse, one that damages the display.

