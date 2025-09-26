Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Samsung's expected Galaxy Z TriFold had more animations leak, which showed off its multitasking prowess on its main display.

It seems users will be able to use apps as smaller floating windows and "continue" them when it use on the cover display.

Other animations showcased its Samsung DeX and Galaxy AI capabilities when browsing.

There's a substantial Galaxy TriFold leak swirling about today (Sep 26) that involves another selection of One UI animations.

The animations were posted in a thread on X by TechHighest in conjunction with Evowizz this morning. These animations typically explain the various functions and features users can expect from their phone or, in this case, TriFold phone. The tipster's first selection regards the device's alleged prowess for multitasking. One look gives us a glimpse at its toggleable "continue apps on main screen" button in Settings.

After doing so, users can open an app when the device is folded (on its cover display) and open their phone and see the app continue in landscape, rather than portrait.

On the other hand, we have some leaked animations showcasing the device's splitscreen/dual-app capabilities. The post suggests the TriFold will let users place two apps atop one another on half the screen. Users can drag and drop the apps from the top of their respective windows to reposition them. Other quick actions display a tab at the top of the Galaxy TriFold in landscape mode, which, when tapped, opens your app drawer.

This functionality is also spotted by a two-finger press-and-hold gesture from the left side of the internal display.

Another video purports that users can have their apps as floating windows on the Galaxy TriFold. It really makes the device feel like you're holding a mini-laptop or maybe even a tablet in your hands. Users can expand these floating windows or go full-screen with them, and shift them around as they please.

Something unexpected: a strong camera?

Samsung DeX was briefly mentioned in this extensive leak by the tipster, who showed off an animation of its PC connection. In the example, the larger display (the PC) embodies the look of the Galaxy TriFold with its background and navigational bar with apps. It shows a cursor, indicating that users can slide onto their TriFold, grab and drag an app over to their computer. It's essentially what you'd expect from Samsung DeX.

In landscape mode, the phone's camera app was highlighted. While this isn't entirely new, given we have the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the tipster notes one key addition: the existence of a 100x zoom button. Some other lingering animations brought awareness to Samsung's Galaxy AI, which is coming in clutch (per usual) for users looking for webpage summaries and more. However, the two tipsters found that users could detach this Galaxy AI sidebar that appears and have it as a floating window.

Moreover, users taking a call (or placing one) will see a floating phone UI for the call. The UI mirrors what you'd find if you were calling on your cover display or even a regular phone, like the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung's unusual move

Rumors earlier this month claim Samsung could break tradition and launch its expected Galaxy Z TriFold this fall. The phone could launch simultaneously in the U.S. and South Korea during another Galaxy Unpacked event. The timing is a bit weird, as some rumors claim we could see it late in September (we don't have many September days left), while others claim it could happen in October, lining up with its Project Moohan/XR headset launch.