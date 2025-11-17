Got a $100 off code from Meta that didn't work? You're not alone — here's what happened

What you need to know

Meta sent out $100 off codes for Quest and Meta smart glasses to existing customers, but many found they were invalid.

The company quietly confirmed they were sent out to certain users in error, and Meta isn't honoring the promo for those users.

Read below to learn alternative ways to save on Quest headsets and Meta smart glasses.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

The holidays are approaching, and that means your favorite tech gadgets are about to see major sales and discounts. Quite a few of Meta's products are set to be holiday favorites, from Meta Quest headsets to Ray-Ban and Oakley Meta smart glasses. Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Meta sent a $100 off promotion code to existing customers, allowing them to save on "select Meta devices."

The emails went out on Thursday, Nov. 13, and seemed to be widespread. Multiple Meta device owners at Android Central received the promotion, only to find that the promo codes were "no longer valid" after clicking the Meta Store link in the email. A Reddit thread on the Ray-Ban Meta subreddit with nearly 200 comments revealed the invalid promo codes were sent out to many Meta customers.

Complicating matters was the fact that some Meta customers were able to redeem the $100 off promo code successfully. The vast majority of recipients weren't able to use the code, though. As it turns out, Meta quietly explained what went wrong with the $100 off promotion in an update to its promotion terms webpage.

(Image credit: Future)

Near the bottom of the page, Meta addressed the situation in the Exclusive Temporary Price Drop section. "An email offering $100 off Meta.com was sent to certain users in error," the page explains. "Thank you for being a valued member of the Meta community."

The notice ends a few days of confusion regarding whether the email offers weren't working as the result of a bug, store error, or general mistake. In reality, it was a bit of both — the $100 off coupon is valid for some users, but was sent to many more users in error. The promotion originally slated to last through Dec. 31, 2025 was thus invalidated for the users who weren't supposed to receive discount codes.

Those who were eligible for the offer can save $100 when purchasing a Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 3S, Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2), Oakley Meta HTSN, or Oakley Meta Vanguard using the code. Unfortunately, Reddit users are reporting that Meta won't honor the promotion that was sent to users in error, even after contacting support.

How else can I save on Meta products?

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

If you're searching for Meta deals, keep an eye out for Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers. We'll be tracking all the best discounts here at Android Central, and some are already live — check out our Black Friday deals hub for more information.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Need to buy now? There are a few ways to save a few bucks on Meta smart glasses in the meantime. Meta is currently running a "Give 30, Get 30" promo where users can save $30 on Ray-Ban Meta glasses, Meta Quest hardware, and more by using a referral link. The person that referred you will also get $30 in credits to use for themselves at the Meta Store. This promo was sent out to existing Meta customers via email in November, and you can technically use it for yourself by making a purchase signed out or by using another account.

Another way to save big on Meta glasses is by purchasing them at Backcountry. The retailer will give you 20% off any full-price item when you sign up for email/text communications, and shockingly, Ray-Ban and Oakley Meta glasses are included. For example, you can save $100 on brand-new Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses using the Backcountry offer.