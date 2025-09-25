Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) vs. Oakley Meta HSTN: An easy choice

This choice is much simpler than you think.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) vs. Oakley Meta HSTN glasses: Specs

Category

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2)

Oakley Meta HSTN

Camera

12MP Ultrawide

12MP Ultrawide

Photo resolution

3024 X 4032 pixels (Portrait only)

3024 X 4032 pixels (Portrait only)

Video resolution

1200p at 60FPS

1440p at 30FPS

3K at 30FPS

1200p at 60FPS

1440p at 30FPS

3K at 30FPS

Water resistance

IPX4

IPX4

Speakers

Open ear

Open ear

Interface

Touchpad on side, Meta AI for voice and camera

Touchpad on side, Meta AI for voice and camera

Microphones

5-mic Array

5-mic Array

Storage

32GB; about 500 photos, 100 30-second videos

32GB; about 500 photos, 100 30-second videos

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6; Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 6; Bluetooth 5.3

Compatibility

iOS; Android

iOS; Android

Battery

Up to 8 hours per charge. 50 minutes of record time at 1080p.

Up to 8 hours per charge. 50 minutes of record time at 1080p.

Charging (glasses) case

Up to 48 hours

Up to 48 hours

Prescription lens support

-6.00 to +4.00

-6.00 to +4.00

Weight

52g

53g

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) vs. Oakley Meta HSTN glasses: It's all down to style

Three Oakley Meta HSTN, three Oakley Meta Vanguard, and three Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2), along with cases, sitting atop a table in various styles, along with the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses in front of them all.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Meta has an abundance of smart glasses these days, and while it's sometimes hard to choose between them, choosing between Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) and Oakley Meta HSTN is simple.

That's because both glasses feature identical hardware, specs, and features. These glasses last nearly twice as long on a single charge versus the original Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. They both capture higher-quality video, with a maximum resolution of 3K (vs 1080p for the original Ray-Ban Metas) at 30FPS.

The new 60FPS option provides silky smooth video, and that new camera hardware also makes action as smooth as possible thanks to advanced video stabilization. The battery life of each pair is also nearly double that is Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1), delivering 60% more photos and video capture per charge, plus longer audio playback and livestreaming. Even the glasses case has a bigger battery!

Comparing a transparent pair of Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses with Oakley Meta Smart Glasses

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Since you'll be getting all of these advantages with either Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) or Oakley Meta HSTN, the remaining piece of the puzzle is to pick out your favorite style.

The first thing to consider is the temple tip style for each pair. I took these styles out for testing and found that Oakley Meta HSTN don't stay on as well as the Ray-Bans if you tilt your head a lot. In this case, I used burpees as a test, but skateboarding or other intense sports like that could easily see your glasses flying off if you don't have a chance to push them back up.

That's at least a little ironic since the Oakley's are geared more toward athletes than Ray-Ban Metas. On the flip side, Oakley Meta HSTN PRIZM lenses are a unique take on tinted lenses that work exceptionally well in the sun, blocking out a significant portion of light and adding a vibrant hue to your world. You can only get them on Oakley glasses, so while they're a pricier upgrade, they're worth it for folks who spend a lot of time outside.

Comparing Oakley Meta HSTN Prizm lenses with Ray-Ban Meta transition lenses to see the color difference
(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) also wins on sheer number of style options. Oakley Meta HSTN has just one frame style with four different color options. From there, you can also choose from six different lens colors and types: clear, Transitions grey, Transitions amethyst, PRIZM Ruby, PRIZM deep water polarized, and PRIZM black polarized.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) are offered in three main styles: Wayfarer, Headliner, and Skyler. Wayfarers are available in six different colors, Skylers are available in seven different colors, and Headliners are available six different colors. Each style also includes the option of choosing different lens types and colors, from transitions, polarized lenses, prescription lenses, or plain clear lenses.

That gives the Ray-Bans the clear edge but, as with anything fashion-related, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. As a bonus, the cheapest pair of Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses is $20 cheaper than Oakley Meta HSTN, which is great if you just want a snazzy color and standard, clear lenses.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) vs. Oakley Meta HSTN glasses: A great pair of smart glasses

A selfie of the author wearing Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses with Black lenses

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Regardless if you pick Oakley Meta HSTN or Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2), you're getting a great pair of smart glasses that'll last you most of the day and come packed with exciting Meta AI features.

What's more is that the new video recording features packed inside Oakley Meta Vangaurd smart glasses are also coming to both Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) and Oakley Meta HSTN.

That includes slow-motion video recording, as well as hyperlapse recording. All you'll have to do is ask Meta AI to record a slow-motion or hyperlapse video, and the glasses do all the rest of the work. Just look where you want to film, and the magic happens.

Pulling Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses out of their charging case

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Meta updates its glasses regularly, delivering new features nearly every month, along with regular feature upgrades and security updates. Meta AI live lets you talk to Meta's advanced AI assistant in real-time, allowing it to see and hear what you do through your smart glasses.

That makes asking for AI help more convenient than a phone since you don't have to use your hands to hold a phone. Instead, you can cook, garden, skateboard, or just about anything else you can conjure up, all while getting answers from Meta AI.

