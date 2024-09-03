Android's September update adds music lookup to Circle to Search and Wear OS updates

What you need to know

Google is rolling out a few new Android updates to start September, such as music lookup for Circle to Search for on-device sounds and those from other sources.

Android's Earthquake Alert System arrives for all U.S. states alongside a Wear OS update that brings offline map viewing.

Google is also bolstering its accessibility feature, TalkBack, and bringing read-aloud functionality to Chrome.

September kicks off with a handful of new Android features that build upon its experience and a pair of accessibility features.

To start, Google states that Circle to Search is getting a notable update that adds music lookup. Now, while you're watching a video, you can tap the new music note icon next to the search box. The AI will listen to the audio, and when it recognizes a song, it’ll show you all the details.

Google states Circle to Search can hear music playing directly on your device or from a nearby audio source.

The results the software displays will include the song's name and artist, and it will try to provide a YouTube video link.

For your safety, Android’s Earthquake Alert System is now available in every U.S. state. Google hopes to warn users about an impending quake before it happens. This alert system piggybacks off crowd-sourced earthquake detection technology to get the job done.

In 2022, Google announced at I/O that it was expanding its earthquake warnings to several high-risk areas. Now, the alert system covers the entire U.S. You can also check out tips on what to do if you get an alert.

With the Pixel Watch 3 preparing to arrive in consumer hands, Google is rolling out some new Maps features for Wear OS. The update brings offline map viewing for your Wear OS watch. If you’ve downloaded a map on your phone, you can access it directly from Google Maps on your wearable device.

Additionally, the feature brings voice search and the ability to "view your surroundings" by tapping your watch face.

Android's accessibility feature, TalkBack can now offer users a "detailed description" of an image. To do this, Google says the feature now leverages Gemini models on "supported devices" to get it done. The AI model is said to describe the contents of an image for low-vision or blind users.

Gemini in TalkBack supports photos in your camera roll, those received via text, product images from websites, and social media. Google is also expected to expand TalkBack's array of features for Android 15.

Lastly, Chrome on Android picks up the ability to read what's listed on a webpage. Users can set how fast or slow the AI reads alongside a desired language and voice. Google states users can listen to full articles, recipes, and more.