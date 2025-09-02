What you need to know

Google is bringing Gemini to Google Home devices, with an announcement set for Oct 1, 2025.

Leaks suggest new Nest Cams, a smart doorbell, and a Gemini-powered Home Speaker are coming.

Gemini on Google Home will handle complex tasks and bring Gemini Live to Nest Hub devices.

As much as Google has been pushing Gemini into all its products and services, from Google Drive to Gmail to Android phones, Gemini has surprisingly been absent from its smart home lineup until now.

At the Pixel 10 series launch event, Google announced Gemini is coming soon to Google Home devices (and even teased new smart home products for the first time in a while), and now we finally have a date for when that switch will happen.

In a post on X/Twitter, Google wrote “Gemini is coming to Google Home” with the tagline “Come back on October 1st” below it. The company didn't officially confirm Gemini would be available starting October 1, 2025, on Google Home devices, but it seems likely the official announcement will arrive then.

Interestingly, the teaser also shows what appears to be a new Nest Cam device, which could also debut on that date.

Google also shared a link in the post leading to a signup page for updates on the company's hardware products, though nothing specifically about new Google Home devices or Gemini integration.

Leaks suggest Google has an entirely new home hardware lineup in store. Last week, reports revealed a range including outdoor and indoor cams, a doorbell, and a Gemini-powered smart speaker.

The new indoor Nest Cam will reportedly support 2K resolution and 6x zoom, while the new doorbell may leverage Gemini's AI to show "Daily summaries," a recap of recorded events.

(Image credit: Android Healines)

The new smart home speaker, which will reportedly be called Google Home Speaker, is said to feature 360-degree sound, pairing with Google TV Streamer, Gemini on the backend, and availability in four colors.

Google previously revealed that Gemini for Google Home will be better at "assisting with daily tasks," allowing users to make more complex commands at once. It will also bring Gemini Live to Nest Hub and Google Home devices, letting users tap into its conversational capabilities.

Thankfully, we don't have to wait long, as Google looks ready to kick off Gemini on Google Home in just about a month from now.