Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

A publication contacted ADT about Google's recent Gemini for Home reveal, and it stated that an "evaluation" needs to take place.

ADT is reportedly taking a hard look at how Gemini will fair amongst its security ecosystem before rolling it out to consumers at a "later date."

ADT and Google partnered before for a DIY home security kit for homeowners, bringing in ADT SMART and more.

Google revealed Gemini for Home this week, announcing a new wave of stronger video capabilities for cameras/doorbells and the new Home Speaker.

After the Gemini for Google Home announcements, ADT has reportedly started looking into integration, but it might take a while.

The folks at 9to5Google did some research, speaking with ADT recently about the Gemini for Home feature announcements, and it seems the security company is interested in product integration. However, this "interest" is being held back by ADT's reported "evaluation" of Gemini and how it could affect its systems.

In the middle of all of this is Google's promised "Home Premium" features. ADT informed the publication that it needs time to understand how it can implement Google's AI Gemini into its products for homeowners.

ADT states integration will arrive after things have been "tested and ready for critical" cases.

When consumers can expect Gemini for Google Home to make its way into ADT's ecosystem remains in the air. ADT's only timeline is "at a later date," so maybe we're looking at a 2026 announcement, but who knows for sure. Whenever this happens, it seems ADT will hand out Gemini's assistance in waves to subscribers throughout its tiers.

It just takes time

(Image credit: Google)

It makes sense that ADT is chiming in about Google's recent Gemini for Home reveal when you consider the close home security relationship the two have had for years. ADT and Google launched a DIY home security system, which merged ADT-developed smart home hub and sensors with Google's cameras (indoor, outdoor) and doorbells. The hub, of course, remains vigilant for users, guarding their homes, while Google's cameras monitor things from the outside.

ADT SMART monitoring was another aspect of this collaboration, enabling users to submit video evidence of an event to ADT for examination for verification. There's likely a lot under the hood that we don't realize going into this, and it seems ADT needs to figure out if Gemini will behave well with its central hub.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That Gemini for Home announcement occurred this week, with Google announcing its next big steps into an AI-forward smart home. While the company announced new 2K HDR video cameras and doorbells, the Google Home Speaker was another major reveal. This new speaker, rounded, with a colorful ring light, is everything Gemini you want it to be. Users can conversate with the AI naturally, questioning it as they would on their phone and having it control home devices.