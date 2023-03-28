ADT and Google's joint smart home security system launches for DIY users

What you need to know

ADT's Self Setup smart home security DIY joint project with Google has launched.

Customers can choose from the ADT-developed smart home hub and sensors to use alongside Google Nest doorbells and cameras.

Users can choose from the Starter, Premium System, and Build Your Own packages.

The Self Setup packages can be purchased today starting at $219.98.

Well-known home and business security brand ADT has launched its joint DIY home security system alongside Google. The company has revealed the ADT Self Setup so customers can customize their ideal smart home security setup for their house or apartment. Combined with Google's Nest smart home ecosystem, users will have a number of tools at their disposal to protect their homes.

Customers can choose from a variety of ADT and Google products as they look to fine-tune their Self Setup packages. A few of the highlights include the ADT Smart Home Hub, which is where your sensors, accessories, smart home devices, and the ADT cloud interface will converge. The hub provides a built-in keypad so customers can arm or disarm their alarm system whenever required.

You also have the choice of tossing the ADT Keypad into your package if you'd like a separate method of arming and disarming your security system. ADT's hub will stay vigilant even when you're out of power for around 24 hours due to its battery backup.

(Image credit: ADT)

ADT's SMART monitoring technology delivers Video Verification and helps police arrive at the scene faster in case of an emergency. ADT has also kept the customer's privacy in mind by implementing tools such as encrypted video and multi-factor account verification. The security company will also notify you if there is any suspicious account activity, like an unauthorized sign-in.

Aside from the ADT-developed smart home devices, Google's part comes in via its Nest Thermostat, Nest Doorbell (battery), and Nest Cameras. In the event that something has happened at your home, those enrolled in ADT SMART monitoring can decide which Nest doorbell or camera's POV they'd like to submit to ADT as the company assists in verifying an alarm event.

(Image credit: ADT)

All of the aforementioned ADT and Google devices can be controlled through the ADT+ app. Users can receive intelligent alerts, such as if one of your cameras sensed movement around your home, a person, or an object. Additionally, you can access your entire security system on the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) or Nest Hub Max smart displays and the Google Home app as well.

Customers can begin purchasing their ADT Self Setup package today starting at $219.98. This includes a 30-day free professional monitoring trial that will charge $24.99 a month if you choose to keep it. There are three packages customers can choose from: Starter, Premium System, and Build Your Own.

If you're looking to build your own, ADT will offer a Smart Home Hub in the package but will let you DIY as you sift through all of the available devices to find the right fit for you and your needs. Much of Google's own Nest devices are available to throw into this package, so users will have quite the catalog of products to choose from.