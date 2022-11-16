Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd Gen) vs. Nest Doorbell (battery): All about that power

Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd Gen) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Dell (opens in new tab) View at Bed Bath & Beyond (opens in new tab) Google's updated Nest Doorbell brings a refreshed design that matches the battery-powered model. It also picks up an improved camera, faster processing, better AI detection methods, and more. Aside from the price, the biggest downside is that some basic functions are kept behind a subscription. For Improved design from the previous version

Good video quality

Helpful AI detection features

24/7 recording history available Against A subscription is necessary if you want more than 3hrs of event history

No recording if the power is out

Needs to be hardwired Nest Doorbell (battery) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Dell (opens in new tab) View at Bed Bath & Beyond (opens in new tab) The Nest Doorbell (battery) offers the same, although slightly larger, design as the wired version but with even easier installation since it doesn't require wiring, which is good if power is out, but bad because it'll need to be recharged. You'll get the same AI detection features as the wired version but no option for 24/7 recording. For No wiring needed

Continues recording during a power outage

Solid AI detection features

Free 3-hour event history Against Will need to recharge the battery

No continuous recording available

Slightly larger than the wired version

Traditional doorbells have one purpose, to let you know someone is at your door when the button is pressed. But if you want to know who is there before you answer the door or know if someone's there when you aren't, that old doorbell won't help. Video doorbells also offer features like motion detection, two-way communication, and more. Which can make you wonder why you have stuck with that traditional hardware for so long. Google now has two options to replace that old method, Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) and Nest Doorbell (battery). They are very similar, but one may serve you better than the other.

Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd Gen) vs. Nest Doorbell (battery): Tough call

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

When it comes to deciding between these two video doorbells, it's hard to do so because they are so similar. The Nest Doorbell (battery) dropped in August 2021, bringing a whole new look and new features.

Starting with the design, Google did away with the two-tone black and white style that had been on the previous Nest Hello, and many of the other excellent video doorbell options on the market in favor of a single-colored device with small accents. A standard white is on the list of color choices, called Snow, as are Linen, Ivy, and Ash.

All of Google's current models of Nest Doorbells come in the same design aesthetic and colors, allowing for better matching to the owner's home exterior.

Looking at the Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen), without close inspection and perhaps a ruler, you'd be hard-pressed to decipher whether it is the battery-powered model. The newest video doorbell from Google matches the design aesthetic of its wireless sibling for a cohesive style across the lineup.

I say you'd need a ruler because, due to the space requirements of the battery, the Nest Doorbell (battery) is slightly taller and wider but weighs about two-and-a-half ounces more. Not a significant amount, but something to be aware of depending on your home.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd Gen) Nest Doorbell (battery) Doorbell Dimensions 5.2 x 1.7 x 1.1 in. (42 x 28 x 131 mm) 6.3 x 1.8 x .95 in (160 x 46 x 24.1 mm) Weight 4.9 oz 7.3 oz Colors Snow, Ash, Linen, Ivy Snow, Ash, Linen, Ivy Connectivity 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Wireless Security WEP, WPA, WPA2, WPA3 encryption supported WEP, WPA, WPA2, WPA3 encryption supported Expandable storage 🚫 🚫 Two-way communication ✔️ ✔️ Speaker ✔️ ✔️ Camera resolution HD, 960x1280 pixels 3:4 aspect ratio, up to 30 FPS, HDR, 1/3-inch 1.3-megapixel color sensor, 6x digital zoom HD, 960x1280 pixels 3:4 aspect ratio, up to 30 FPS, HDR, 1/3-inch 1.3-megapixel color sensor, 6x digital zoom Viewing area 145° diagonal 145° diagonal Night vision 10 850 nm IR LED up to 10 ft 10 850 nm IR LED up to 10 ft Smart features Smart intelligence detection for: person, package, vehicle, animal, familiar faces (paid feature) Smart intelligence detection for: person, package, vehicle, animal, familiar faces (paid feature) Weatherproof IP54 IP54 Power Hardwired (16V AC ~ 24V AC, 10 VA Minimum, 50/60Hz) Rechargeable battery, Hardwired (10V AC ~ 24V AC, 10 VA Minimum, 50/60Hz) Wireless chime 🚫 🚫

When we move beyond the surface of these video doorbells, it's clear that the rest of these devices are the same. Video resolution, field of view, night vision, communications, status lights, and more are all the same. So, what is the deciding factor if there are so many similar features? Well, it comes down to power and feature availability.

Although the new Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) must be hardwired to your home in order to work, during our review of the device, we found the process to be relatively straightforward. But, as easy as Google tries to make it, installing a battery-powered device like the Nest Doorbell (battery) will always be easier. But there's a price to be paid for that ease.

Which Nest Doorbell is best comes down to what features are most important to you and if your home has hardwiring available.

Right off the bat, if you go with the battery-powered Nest Doorbell, you'll need to keep an eye on the charge level of the battery. Depending on how many events are being detected, the battery could last from 1 to 6 months before needing to be recharged. But because the Nest Doorbell (battery) isn't dependent on external power, should there be an electrical outage, it will continue recording. Whereas the Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) can continue recording for up to one hour should the Wi-Fi go out, but will do nothing if the power does.

This dependency on battery power also comes with a limitation of recording. Both video doorbells offer a three-hour history of recorded events. But only the Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) can offer 24/7 continuous video recording because of the constant power available. This feature would drain the battery too quickly for the non-wired model. Even though you can hardwire the Nest Doorbell (battery) if you want, the 24/7 recording will still not be available.

(Image credit: Google)

However, to utilize the continuous recording feature of the Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen), you'll need to pay for the Nest Aware Plus subscription for $12/mo. This subscription also nets you 60-days of event history for both the wired and battery-powered video doorbells. If you opt for the basic subscription of $6/mo, you'll miss out on the continuous recording with the Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen). Still, you'll gain 30-days of event history, Familiar Face, smoke alarm, carbon monoxide, and glass-breaking detections.

If you stick with the free plan for either video doorbell, you'll miss out on some of the more advanced features. But you'll still have the 3-hour event history, activity zones, and motion, person, animal, and vehicle detection available.

Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd Gen) vs. Nest Doorbell (battery): Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

Each of these video doorbells from Google is fantastic. They both have so many similarities that deciding depends on what features you value most and whether your home has wiring available.

If you can hard wire the Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen), you'll have more features available due to the constant power. Primarily access to 24/7 continuous recording. But should your home lose power, the doorbell won't record anything. So if you want to ensure that your video doorbell is always active, then perhaps the Nest Doorbell (battery) is better for you.

But remember that you'll need to recharge the battery, and you won't be able to have continuous recording no matter what Nest Aware subscription you go with. Regardless of which option you go with, you'll have one of the best video doorbells and some truly impressive smart features to go with it.

Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd-gen) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Dell (opens in new tab) View at Bed Bath & Beyond (opens in new tab) A clean design with excellent AI features. Thanks to the hardwired-power, the Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) can offer 24/7 continuous recording, should you choose to pay for the Nest Aware Plus subscription.