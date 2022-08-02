Best Ring Video Doorbell Alternatives 2022

Ring's video doorbells are incredibly useful smart home tools. The problem is that Ring products really only work well with Amazon Alexa and don't always work well with non-Ring products. That's why you may want to consider video doorbells from companies like Eufy, Arlo, Nest, and others. Here are some of our favorites.

We've long been big fans of Eufy devices because they are well-made, priced reasonably, and offer a lot for the purchase price. With this product, not only do you get a top-level video doorbell, but you also get a doorbell chime included (which is often an additional charge of $30 or more from other providers). And speaking of value, as of the publication of this article, Amazon is offering a "clickable" coupon worth an extra $10 off the Eufy Video Doorbell, bringing the price down to $100. Now that's a great deal!

This device features a 2K video recorder with advanced HDR and distortion correction, two-way audio, the ability to view up to three seconds of footage before the initial alert, and excellent Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration. Best of all? It features military-grade AES 256-bit data encryption with local storage, so you don't have to worry about your data's safety online or in the wrong hands.

The Nest Hello Video Doorbell is our top pick for homeowners who are all-in on Nest products and the Google Assistant. It has some of the top camera specs around in a video doorbell with HD video, night vision, HDR, and a 160-degree field of view, but that's not really what makes it so unique.

Because Google makes it, you can bet that some super software smarts are included. The Nest Hello can notify you when a package is delivered. It allows you to pre-record quick responses for those annoying solicitors or overly helpful neighbors, and it can recognize family members and familiar faces. Nest's Aware cloud storage service is continually getting better (and cheaper) and features AES 128-bit encryption and two-step verification. If you're going to upload something as precious as videos from your home to the cloud, you want to make darn sure they're secure.

Kasa from TP-Link, a brand that makes some of the best Wi-Fi routers also makes some of the most compelling and most affordable smart home security devices in the industry. The company's video doorbell has quickly become one of our go-to recommendations for several reasons.

It also offers an expansive field of view at 160 degrees, up to fifteen feet of night vision, and a feature-rich app that allows for scheduling notifications and drawing out detection zones. Oh, it also includes a ringer that you can plug into any outlet in your home so you won't miss anyone at your door.

With IP65 water and dust resistance and night vision, you know this video doorbell can withstand the elements. You also get tons of storage options, with a microSD card slot capable of accommodating 128GB cards and cloud storage.

Arlo offers some of the best security cameras on the market that are often at the top of our lists because they offer good value, tons of storage options, and quality specs. This video doorbell is no different.

Not only do you get HD video with high dynamic range (HDR), this camera can zoom in up to 12x to see who/what is there, and it also features a wide 180-degree field of view. Oh, and the aspect ratio on the footage is 1:1, so you get to see more than in a traditional, letterboxed viewfinder like some other cameras have. Trust us; you're not going to miss much with this camera!

Arlo also built-in night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio, all of which seem to be table stakes at this point, but it's nice to see them here too. Arlo claims its video doorbell can withstand the elements with its weather resistance, and it has a nifty feature that lets you send emergency services directly to your home from the app (and not to the location where your phone is). While this device doesn't feature built-in storage options, Arlo does offer up to 30 days of video recordings and gives you the first three months of its Arlo Smart cloud service for free.

The SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Pro (phew, that's a mouthful!) has been a favorite of critics and reviewers across the smart home space for some time now because not only is it a great device, but it's a fantastic value. It works seamlessly with the SimpliSafe home security system, and it's easy to get up and running quickly.

The doorbell has a dual-sensor trigger, one of which detects a person's shape, which detects their heat signature. It has a wide-angle view and records in 1080p HD, and it's capable of clear night recording as well.

If you're considering a whole-home, do-it-yourself security solution, the SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Pro is an excellent addition.

With everyone on your street sporting a Ring, Nest, Eufy, Arlo, or a similar-looking black rectangle, you probably want your smart video doorbell to stand out a bit. Perhaps you want something with a more traditional look and something that can fit in just about any entryway. You should look at the SkyBell HD WiFi Video Doorbell if that sounds like you.

This non-techy-looking device can capture HD 1080p video with a 180-degree field of view and five-times zoom. It can even record color video even at night. Of course, you'll still get two-way audio, on-demand viewing, motion sensors, and the ability to grant access to multiple users or guests. Perhaps the most compelling features relate to its price. The SkyBell is one of the least expensive video doorbells we've come across, and it includes seven days of video recordings for free — no subscription required!

A Wyze choice

It seems like there isn't a product category that upstart Wyze hasn't dipped its hands into over the past year or so. From its quality Cam Outdoor to its Alexa-enabled Wyze Band, if there's a connected home device you're looking for, chances are Wyze offers it (and for cheap).

The Wyze Video Doorbell can output 1080p HD quality video at a 3:4 aspect ratio, which means that you get to see more of what or who is at your doorstep. It delivers instant notifications and features motion detection and smart alerts. It's also IP65 weather-resistant, so you don't have to worry about the elements if your porch is exposed, and it comes with a free chime (something that is often an additional expense).

While it's not required, Wyze is also offering a Cam Plus monitoring plan to send you real-time alerts and store full-length videos in the cloud for $1.99 per month.

If you're looking for an alternative to the best Ring video doorbells, there are a lot of other great smart doorbells to choose from. Our top pick is the Eufy Video Doorbell because it offers many of the same features for around the same price but adds extras like an included doorbell chime and the built-in, on-device storage. Plus, it works with both Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant.

Speaking of the Google Assistant, another excellent option for those in the Google ecosystem is the Nest Hello Video Doorbell. With smart AI features like delivery alerts and people recognition, the Nest Hello is quite a powerful assistant.

Finally, suppose you're concerned about spending a lot of money. In that case, the Kasa Smart Video Doorbell is one of the most affordable quality video doorbells you can find, and you certainly won't be able to find a cheaper option than the Wyze Video Doorbell!