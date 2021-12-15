Best doorbells that support Google Assistant 2022

Today, doorbells are better than they've ever been before. Thanks to the rise of smart video doorbells, you no longer have to stress about who might be showing up to your home when you weren't expecting anyone. Instead, you can look on your phone, see who it is, and even talk with whoever's at your door. If you rely on Google Assistant for controlling all of your smart things, these are the doorbells you'll want to check out.

Best overall: Arlo Video Doorbell

Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wired - HD Video Beautiful video quality Ultra-wide 180-degree video One-touch pre-recorded message responses Advanced AI-based motion detection Built-in siren to ward off intruders Continuous recording options Requires a subscription for advanced features Needs an Arlo hub for local storage Needs to be hard-wired for power

It took Arlo a little longer than some other companies to get into the video doorbell business. Still, the company has used its expertise with security cameras to build the best video doorbell around. While it didn't launch with Google Assistant compatibility, that all changed. Now you can control your doorbell camera with Google Assistant and even cast the video to a Chromecast or other smart display.

On top of being easy to control with just your voice, the Arlo Video Doorbell out-classes nearly every video doorbell on the market on specs alone and does it all from a lower entry price point, too. At $119, it's cheaper than Ring and Google's own video doorbells. It even comes in at just under the price of the Eufy Security Video Doorbell's normal price.

Arlo packs in a unique 1:1 square aspect ratio camera with a high 1,538x1,538 resolution. The camera also has HDR video support for crystal-clear imagery. While there are many amazing features on the Arlo Video Doorbell, my favorite has to be the one-touch pre-recorded message responses. With these, you can easily respond to doorbell presses during meetings or other places where it would be less-than-advantageous to talk into your phone. Arlo now supports local storage if you've got an Arlo home base, which comes with Arlo's security cameras.

On the downside, you'll need a subscription for cloud storage. At $3 per month, though, it's highly affordable. It also enables the AI object detection feature and customizable motion zones. These features help better detect actual problems rather than insects buzzing by or trees blowing in the wind. Unfortunately, the Arlo Video Doorbell also has to be wired into your home's power and doesn't have the option to run on battery, which might be a deal-breaker for some folks.

Free and local storage: Eufy Security Wi-Fi 2K Video Doorbell

Eufy Smart Wi-Fi 2K Video Doorbell No monthly subscription required Very affordable High-quality 2K HDR video People recognition helps reduce false alerts Customizable motion zones Includes Chime in the box Needs to be hard-wired for power No notifications on smart displays or speakers

Eufy Security cameras got a big upgrade in 2020 with full Google Assistant support. That means easy casting to Chromecasts and Google-powered smart displays by just asking Google to show you the camera. It's a good experience that's mainly held back by the inability to automatically display video or a chime sound on your Google-powered smart home devices. For that, you'll have to use the smartphone app.

It's a shame because, otherwise, the Eufy Security Video Doorbell is an incredible product with a high-value proposition. While it requires hard-wired power to operate, it offsets that requirement with high-quality 2K HDR video recording and the ability to record to local storage without needing a subscription. On top of that, you'll find a two-way talk feature, motion alerts with people recognition, weather/water resistance, and more.

Best totally wireless: Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell

Arlo announced the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell in fall 2020 and launched it in February 2021, making it the newest contender on this list. Despite being wireless, Arlo Essential provides almost every single feature from the wired version — the biggest difference is the lack of always-on video recording. What you'll be getting instead is battery life that'll last months and is easy to quickly recharge, thanks to a removable, rechargeable battery pack inside.

The Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell is a bit thicker than the wired version — because of the battery packed inside — but remains an attractive design that fits well on any front door. That same 2K HDR video quality and superb AI-based object detection from the wired version are here in all their glory and deliver one of the best experiences you'll find on any video doorbell on the market. You'll need an Arlo Smart subscription to get those advanced object detection features. Still, that affordable $3-per-month charge also nets you plenty of cloud storage, as well.

Best yet, since it's a fully wireless video doorbell, you can install it in just a few minutes and don't have to mess with any kind of electrical wiring. That's great for renters who want some added security and homeowners who don't like messing with electricity or have an existing doorbell wire to use. Pair it with an Arlo hub for local storage if that's important to you.

AI genius: Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell

Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell Crystal-clear HDR video Continuous recording options Familiar faces detection The most secure account options One-touch pre-recorded message responses No local storage options Subscription required for advanced AI options Needs to be hard-wired for power Costs more

As Google's own brand of smart devices, the Nest Hello Video Doorbell is an easy choice for folks trying to use Google Assistant as much as possible in their lives. It easily integrates with Google Assistant and has deep ties with Google Home, all without a separate setup process. You can even cast the video to your Chromecast or favorite smart display.

Nest Hello is at the top of our list for a good reason. Its camera records video at a resolution of 1,600x1,200 in HDR and with up to 30 frames-per-second (FPS), giving you a crystal clear view of everything. It also has night vision, supports 24/7 continuous recording, pre-recorded messages for quick door answering, and can even detect specific faces when you buy a Nest Aware subscription. It also boasts 128-bit encryption with support for intelligent two-step verification.

Best value: EZVIZ DB1 Wi-Fi 3MP Smart Doorbell

EZVIZ WiFi Video Doorbell - Two-Way Talk No monthly subscription required Easy local storage via removable microSD card Very affordable Ultra-wide 180-degree video Three color faceplates included Customizable motion zones with thermal detection Can't cast video to Chromecast or smart displays Needs to be hard-wired for power

This affordable video doorbell from EZVIZ features a wide 180-degree field of view, IP65 weather resistance, two-way audio, and night vision out to 16 feet. Along with 24/7 streaming, you also get free recordings for up to three hours of motion detection, or you can store footage on a built-in microSD card. Additional cloud subscription plans are also available if you'd rather not deal with local storage.

EZVIZ includes three different color faceplates in every box to better help you match your home's style and color. It's even got deep integration with IFTTT, making it a viable addition to any smart home, no matter what products you use. The biggest setback is the inability to cast video from your EZVIZ DB1 to a Chromecast or other smart display in your home, so you'll have to use the smartphone app to see live video.

Two-in-one: Maximus Answer DualCam Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell

Maximus Answer DualCam Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell AI-based object and package recognition Dual cameras eliminate blindspots Customizable motion zones Subscription required for advanced detection options Can't cast video to Chromecast or smart displays Needs to be hard-wired for power

This smart video doorbell can detect motion up to 30 feet away, and it records with a 180-degree field of view in 1080p HDR on its primary camera. Main camera? Yep, you read right. This device also features a 720p camera at the bottom of the unit to eliminate potential blind spots. That camera is also used to help better detect package deliveries, so you'll always know if there's a box of goodies waiting for you outside your door.

You also get advanced motion detection and motion-based alerts, infrared night vision, and two-way audio communication on top of excellent hardware design. You'll have to pay a monthly subscription fee to get the advanced KunaAI and cloud storage features, though, and there's currently no way to cast video to a Chromecast or smart display in your home via Google Assistant.

Free cloud storage: RemoBell S

The RemoBell S just might be one of the best video doorbell deals you can find. At $99, it's cheaper than every other video doorbell on this list. It also comes with 3-day free cloud storage, so you'll be able to see any motion alerts or doorbell presses for the past three days without having to deal with local storage yourself or paying for a subscription. It captures HD video, supports two-way talk using its microphone and speaker, has an impressive 180-degree field of view, night vision, and motion alerts.

The downside is that it doesn't integrate as deeply with Google Assistant as some other video doorbells on this list. So, for example, you can ask Google Assistant when the last motion alert or doorbell press was, but you won't be able to view the video on a TV connected with a Chromecast or cast the video to a smart display in your home.

Bottom line

Video doorbells have gotten significantly more advanced over the years, and the best video doorbells integrate deeply with Google Assistant. The Arlo Video Doorbell is the best video doorbell you can buy right now. While it requires a $3 monthly subscription to get the most out of the product, you'll find that Arlo's cloud-enabled smarts and storage are an incredible advantage over most video doorbells on the market. If you've already got Arlo cameras around the home, this one seamlessly integrates with that Arlo homebase for whole-home security coverage. If you can't (or don't want to) wire it up, Arlo's wire-free option is almost the same amazing product.

If local storage is a more important trait, the Eufy Security Wi-Fi 2K Video Doorbell is your next best bet. At only $10 more than the Arlo Video Doorbell, you're getting the ability to store all recorded footage locally without having to buy a homebase or subscribe to a cloud storage plan. Eufy even offers intelligent human detection that can help differentiate between a person on your porch or a possum, which can reduce the number of false alarms without needing a subscription plan.

