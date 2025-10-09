What you need to know

Gemini Enterprise is launching as a new, one-stop shop for AI help in the workplace.

The platform builds off Google Agentspace, adding support for new Gemini models, better first and third-party integrations, and more stringent security features.

Gemini Enterprise will be available in three different tiers, with one aimed at small businesses or teams and two positioned toward large corporations.

Google Cloud today announced Gemini Enterprise, the company's new flagship software product for businesses that combines Gemini models, an easy-to-use interface, custom and pre-built AI agents, and contextual data to supercharge workflows. The platform is the successor to Google Agentspace, which lives on spiritually as one small part of the Gemini Enterprise experience.

Google explains that there are six core parts of Gemini Enterprise: an agent creation and orchestration mechanism (derived from Agentspace), new Gemini models, starter AI agents, integration with company data sources, centralized security and granular permission settings, and an ecosystem of partners. Together, these parts aim to help Gemini Enterprise offer a simplified, code-free experience that employees at all skill levels and in all fields can use.

Beyond the existing set of available Google AI models, Gemini Enterprise workspaces will now get access to Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, better known as nano banana. Other perks include the latest Gemini Code Assist agent, which pairs with two existing core agents for Gemini Enterprise. Looking ahead, Google Cloud is readying a Data Science Agent and Customer Engagement Suite Agent to round out the set of pre-built AI agents available.

Gemini Enterprise is arriving globally where Google Cloud services are offered, and there are Gemini Enterprise Standard, Gemini Enterprise Plus, and Gemini Business. The latter will be available in the coming weeks, and with a price starting at $21 per seat, per month, it's ideal for small businesses and startups. Meanwhile, the Standard and Plus plans start at $30 per seat, per month and intended for larger companies.

How Google Cloud is streamlining company workflows with Gemini Enterprise

(Image credit: Google)

Gemini Enterprise is trying to streamline how companies approach AI usage by offering a jack-of-all-trades solution. There are no-code, low-code, and manually-coded systems for the creation and usage of custom AI agents, which is ideal for flexibility. The company says Gemini Enterprise can be used by any employee in any department as a result, from IT workers to frontline and retail staff.

The platform can be built to match a company's individual needs, much like Agentspace. Gemini Enterprise supports integrations with top workspace ecosystems like Microsoft 365 and Salesforce. The data within these ecosystems give Gemini models and custom AI agents the context it needs to accurately assist with queries or automate tasks.

Gemini Enterprise Standard and Plus plans specifically meet the strict security and privacy needs of larger corporations, with customizable permissions. Ahead of the launch, Google Cloud announced partnerships with major brands — Figma, GAP, Gordon Foods, Klarna, Macquarie Bank, Melexis, Signal Iduna, Valiuz, and Virgin Voyages — that are deploying Gemini Enterprise in their workplaces.