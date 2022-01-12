Nvidia Shield Tv ExperienceSource: NVIDIA

  • NVIDIA has announced the SHIELD Software Experience Upgrade 9.0 for all its SHIELD TV devices.
  • The update brings Android 11 and a new Google Keyboard that lets users use their voices to discover content in search boxes.
  • The September 2021 Android security patch is included as well.

NVIDIA is rolling out its Software Experience Upgrade 9.0 to all SHIELD TV devices — including the original models released in 2015. The update brings Android 11 to the devices, which have been running Android 9 Pie since July 2019.

In addition to Android 11, NVIDIA's Software Experience Upgrade 9.0 brings an updated Gboard keyboard that lets you use your voice and the Google Assistant to find content in all search boxes. NVIDIA has also added support for aptX-compatible Bluetooth headsets to its best Android TV boxes, giving users even more higher quality listening options. For GeForce NOW members, the update brings support for additional Bluetooth keyboards and mice.

Some of the other notable highlights of the latest update include the ability to automatically disconnect Bluetooth devices on sleep, an option to match content audio resolution (high-resolution audio), a new Energy saver setting for additional power customization, and the September 2021 Android security patch. Additionally, the update adds Stadia button support for Xbox, PlayStation, and Shield controllers.

NVIDIA has also announced that new SHIELD TV owners in the U.S. can now get six months of Peacock Premium for free. To redeem the offer, buyers will have to log into their Google account and subscribe through the Peacock Premium banner on the For You or Apps tab on their SHIELD TV.

