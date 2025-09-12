The real deal: buy a new Pixel 10 and Visible will give you almost 50% off your phone bill for TWO YEARS — I'm not joking

To be honest, Visible Wireless deals are never as straightforward as I would like, but occasionally an offer comes along that's worth all the fine print. Buy any Google Pixel 10 series phone and sign up for the Visible Plus Pro plan and the Verizon-owned wireless carrier will hook you up with $480 of service credit over 24 months. No promo code or trade-in required, just good old-fashioned savings on wireless.

That means you're getting a full two years of one of our favorite unlimited plans for only 25 bucks per month, and that's without even considering the value of the Pixel phone. The base model Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and the gargantuan Pixel 10 Pro XL will all land you the full discount, so take your pick.

Buy any Google Pixel 10 series phone and get $20 off the Visible Plus Pro plan every month for 24 months The Google Pixel 10 deals have arrived at Visible Wireless, and the Verizon-owned carrier isn't messing around. Buy any of the 2025 flagship phones, from the Pixel 10 to the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and sign up for the Visible Plus Pro plan and you'll get a $480 service credit spread out over two years. That's like getting a $20 discount on your phone bill every month! Considering that the plan in question starts at only $45 per month, you're looking at an incredible value. Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: you want unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon's vast network for cheap; you want an AI-boosted smartphone with some of the best camera tech in the biz.

❌Skip this deal if: you're happy with your current phone bill; you're looking for a straight discount or trade-in opportunity; you need a powerful smartphone for gaming.

We've said a lot of good things about the Google Pixel 10 series since it was revealed last month. From the sophisticated design and AI-boosted camera tech to the incorporation of Qi2 charging support, it's clear that Google has the title of best Android phone firmly in its sights.

Sure, the flagship phones aren't built for serious gaming and Samsung may be using a slightly more-powerful chipset, but the Google Pixel 10 lineup offers one of the best Android experiences around, especially if you can find a good deal.

The Visible Plus Pro plan is no slouch either, offering users unlimited talk, text, and premium data on Verizon's vast 5G / 4G LTE network, plus an unlimited mobile hotspot, a ton of international benefits, and 4K UHD streaming support. Pair this top-rated data plan with one of Google's new phones and you're setting yourself up an unparalleled wireless experience — one that doesn't break the bank.