What you need to know
- The Consumer Technology Association has adjusted the CES 2022 schedule amid growing Omicron concerns.
- CES will conclude on January 7 instead of January 8.
- More than 2,200 exhibitors are confirmed to attend the trade show in person.
Despite major exits in recent weeks, the Consumer Technology Association, which organizes CES, has remained steadfast in its effort to hold this year's iteration of the trade show. Now, the organizers have made some changes to the event's schedule due to an increase in Omicron infections in the United States.
CTA has announced that CES 2022 will come to a close one day earlier than initially planned as an extra measure to existing health safety protocols. This means the trade show will commence on January 5, as originally scheduled, but will conclude on January 7. Prior to the adjustment, CES was set to end on January 8.
"We are shortening the show to three days and have put in place comprehensive health measures for the safety of all attendees and participants," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CTA. More than 2,200 exhibitors have confirmed their attendance, with 143 more companies signing up in the last two weeks, as per CTA.
However, numerous big names have recently canceled their physical presence at the event, including Google, Microsoft, AMD, OnePlus, Twitter, Intel, Amazon, T-Mobile, and Meta. As concerns about the Omicron variant grow, some of these companies are shifting to virtual exhibits. Samsung, on the other hand, which makes some of the best Android phones, will continue with its in-person attendance.
If you're attending the event in Las Vegas, make sure to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The CTA also requests that attendees test for the virus within 24 hours of their departure for the United States. COVID-19 test kits will be distributed at the venue at the end of the show.
Five things Samsung needs to do better in 2022
Samsung had a strong year for hardware with the Galaxy S21 series, A52, and Galaxy Z foldables solidifying its position as the leading phone manufacturer. However, as we head into 2022, here are the things we feel Samsung needs to change.
This is the upcoming 2022 flagship our readers are most looking forward to
We wanted to know which upcoming 2022 flagship our readers were most excited for, and the votes indicate a clear winner with some runner-ups.
The 8 worst outages of 2021: AWS, Google Cloud, Fastly, and more
There's no question that 2021 proved cloud service providers desperately need to improve the infrastructure that powers our internet. So we're looking back at the most devastating outages of the year.
Refurbished phones give you great experiences and save you cash
Flagship phones are great. Paying full price for them isn’t. Refurbished phones let you get a flagship device for a fraction of the cost — and these are a few of our favorites.