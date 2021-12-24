CES 2022 hasn't even begun, and it's already off to a bad start. At first, a handful of companies chose to withdraw from in-person appearances, but the list of companies quickly grew. Even Google has decided to remove itself and its self-driving unit Waymo from the show, saying in a statement that it wants to "identify and support virtual opportunities."

We asked whether our readers thought CES 2022 should just be canceled, given the number of publications and big-name companies that have chosen not to attend in person. Out of the votes, 37% thought that it should be canceled. This would follow similar moves by MWC and IFA over this year, the former of which rescheduled for a smaller event over the summer.

Closely behind was a 36% vote that it shouldn't be canceled. This way, the show could go on regardless, although not everyone agreed that it should go all-virtual like last year's conference. That said, while many vendors rely on the event to launch new products including some of the best Android TVs, the more companies and publications that pull out from attending the venue in-person, the less feasible it could be for CES organizers to maintain a physical event.