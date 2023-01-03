Acer kicks off CES 2023 with a bang, announcing a new Chromebox and more

What you need to know

Acer has announced the Chromebook CXI5 and Add-In-One 24.

The Chromebox CXI5 is configurable with up to Intel's 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

The Acer Add-In-One offers an all-in-one solution, pairing the Chromebook CXI5 and a 24-inch FHD monitor.

It's been quite a while since we've seen a new ChromeOS-powered desktop hit the market, and Acer is getting CES 2023 kicked off on the right foot with that. The Acer Chromebox CXI5 will be available for both consumers and businesses, as the company is also releasing the Chromebox Enterprise CXI5.

One of the most appealing reasons to consider grabbing a Chromebox is the versatility that they offer. This trend continues with the Chromebox CXI5, as it can easily be attached to a monitor using its VESA mount kit. But there's also an included stand allowing you to use it in a vertical orientation if you want.

As for what the Chromebox CXI5 and Add-In-One have to offer, it's important to point out that these are essentially the same product. By this, we mean that while the Add-In-One 24 is an all-in-one ChromeOS desktop, Acer is simply including the CXI5 along with a 24-inch FHD display.

(Image credit: Acer)

Under the hood, there will be a total of five different processor configurations, with the base model using the Intel Celeron 7305 SoC. At the other end of the spectrum, you'll be able to get up to Intel's Core i5-1235U, and businesses can max out this Chromebox with the Intel Core i7-1270P vPro chip.

There are plenty of RAM and storage options available as well, with the Chromebox CXI5 supporting up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to a 256GB M.2 (2280) NVMe SSD. Port selection won't be much of a concern either, as Acer has packed the CXI5 with plenty of options.

On the front, there's a microSD card, USB 3.2 Type-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB 4 Gen 3 Type-C port. Moving to the back, there are two HDMI ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a USB 4 Gen 3 Type-C port, and port for your Ethernet jack.

With this in mind, take everything that the Chromebox CXI5 has to offer, and slap it onto the back of a 24-inch monitor with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. But this isn't the only great thing about the Acer Add-In-One 24, as the display itself sports an integrated wide-angle (115-degree) 5MP webcam, along with dual built-in microphones.

(Image credit: Acer)

The webcam is built into the top of the monitor itself, making it great for conference calls. In recent years, we've been seeing a trend of new monitors being released with either a detachable or built-in webcam, and Acer is jumping on that train with the Add-In-One 24.

As is the case with most product introductions made during CES, we'll have to wait a bit before being able to grab either the Acer Chromebox CXI5 or the Add-In-One 24. On the bright side, we shouldn't have to wait too long, as Acer plans on shipping these in North America sometime in Q1 2023. Pricing for the Chromebook CXI5 starts at just $289 for the base model, and if you want the benefits of a monitor with the Add-In-One 24, you'll be looking at a starting price of $609.