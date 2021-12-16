Best monitor for Chromebooks Android Central 2021

Chrome OS already makes using desktop peripherals dead simple, and we've rounded up the best Chromebook external monitors for any situation. Chromebooks are perfect on-the-go computers for many people, but sometimes you just want to sit down, relax, and do your thing with a big display. That's why almost every laptop, regardless of the software it's running, has some port to send video out to an external display. Our top recommendation for a monitor to use with a Chromebook is the incredible LG 24UD58, but we've also rounded up other great options with lower resolutions and price points that will match perfectly with one of the best Chromebooks.

The LG 24UD58 may not look as pretty as other options, but LG has gone out of its way to give users a great experience. This monitor sports a 4K UHD resolution, which is excellent for those who want to get work done and let off steam with a game. Of course, Chromebooks aren't the best for gaming, but if you're going to use your monitor with another machine, LG included multiple pre-set modes so that you can game in the best "conditions." With Screen Split 2.0 and on-screen controls, the 24UD58 is sure to be a great companion for when you have to grind and do some multitasking. The on-screen controls give you a slew of different settings to adjust and customize, so you get the best experience possible regardless of what you are doing. Unfortunately, you'll be "stuck" using either HDMI or DisplayPort as the 24UD58 does not feature USB-C as a connectivity option. Plus, the bezels are a bit larger than what we would expect to see from a desktop monitor, especially when the competition is getting slimmer. Finally, those looking for an adjustable monitor stand will be disappointed, as you'll need to find a monitor stand of your own if you need to change the height of the 24UD58. Pros: Compatible with VESA mounts

Built-in software for easier window management

Various display pre-set modes included

Multiple connection options Cons: No USB-C

Bezels bigger than similar options

Included stand not adjustable

Best overall LG 24UD58-B 4K UHD An all-around, solid 4K monitor The LG 24UD58 is a reliable 4K UHD monitor that will be great for those who need to multi-task on the bigger screen. $297 at Amazon

$300 at Best Buy

$297 at Walmart

Best budget: Sceptre E248W-19203R

There are some significant savings to be had if you don't care about 4K for your Chromebook's second screen. Case in point is the excellent Sceptre E248W-19203R, a monitor with a Full HD IPS display, adaptive-sync technology, and up to a 75Hz refresh rate with 5ms response time. There's also an LED backlight, and it's all crammed into a slim and frameless design (although the near-bezel-less design is only available on the 24-inch model we've linked to below). In addition to offering a sleek design, Sceptre is packed with some built-in speakers, so you can still pump some tunes while you're getting work done. And with Adaptive Sync, this will assist in bridging the gap between your built-in GPU and the 75Hz refresh rate to reduce potential stuttering or image tearing. The adjustable stand is also on the VESA mount standard, so you can choose to mount it to the wall if you want to save space in your home office. Unfortunately, there's a lack of connectivity options—only HDMI and VGA—but if that suits your needs, this is a heck of a lot of monitor at this price. Pros: 24-inch frameless design looks great

Great value for a Full HD monitor

Compatible with VESA wall mounts

Built-in speakers Cons: Only offers HDMI and VGA

Not as futureproof as a 4K monitor

Best budget Sceptre E248W-19203R Ultra Thin 75Hz A great option if you don't care about 4K You don't have to spend a lot to get a great monitor, and ASUS proves it with this 24-inch HD monitor. $140 at Amazon

$195 at Walmart

Upgrade pick: BenQ EW3280U

You'll find monitors from BenQ on any best-of list even if you're not entirely familiar with the name, and the EW3280U, which comes in 27- and 32-inch sizes, is one of the best displays the company has ever built. Designed for digital content creation, the EW3280U has included its HDRi technology, which adds an "intelligent optimization" to the already-solid HDR experience. That means your monitor will analyze the lighting around the monitor and then project the best picture possible. It also has specialized display modes for creators, such as Darkroom and Animation modes, including Low Blue Light and ZeroFlicker features to protect your eyes. Rounding out the specs, you get a 60Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time, which is practically the baseline standard. The monitor is stunning and comes with two USB-C ports that let you daisy-chain two monitors together, along with HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. This monitor also includes a remote so that you can switch inputs, change the picture quality, and control the volume without having to reach up to the monitor itself. Considering all the features packed into the EW3280U, it should be no surprise that this is one of the best Chromebook monitors, but that comes at a hefty price. If you want to know more about it, check our full review. Pros: Full-featured 4K HDR monitor

Excellent color accuracy

Custom display modes for creatives

Built-in speakers

Comes with remote Cons: Quite expensive

Sizes might be too large for some

Upgrade pick BenQ EW3280U 32 inch 4K Monitor A 4K monitor that does it all BenQ's EW3280U easily switches between multiple sources so you can dock your Chromebook as needed without fussing with cables. $791 at Amazon

$800 at B&H Photo

Best monitor and hub: Dell U2520DR

When it comes to monitors, Dell is a big name, and the U2520DR is a great example of why. This 25-inch monitor not only sports a 2560x1440 resolution, but also has a range of viewing angles, including the ability to swivel, tilt, and adjust the height. The U2520DR is even compatible with 100 x 100mm VESA mounts, so you can put the monitor on the wall or use your own monitor stand. The most significant feature is the built-in USB-C port, which provides power for laptops up to 90W. This gives you the plug-and-play functionality that matches what Chromebooks offer and can easily switch between different Chromebooks and computers. Dell also included two standard USB 3.0 ports, along with a USB-C, HDMI port, and dual DisplayPort options, allowing the monitor to act as your "hub" so you can connect some peripherals. While there is a 3.5mm headphone jack, we would have liked to see some built-in speakers with the U2520DR. Also, gamers will be a bit disappointed with the limited refresh rate of 60Hz, but it will still be more than adequate for just about everything else. Finally, it's worth pointing out that this monitor seems pretty popular and is currently experiencing some supply constraints. However, the below retailers expect to have more available soon. Pros: USB-C port can deliver power up to 90W

ComfortView reduces eye fatigue

Monitor stand is adjustable

VESA Wall mount compatible Cons: No built-in speakers

Refresh rate limited to 60Hz

Only one size option

Best monitor and hub Dell U2520DR Ultra-slim bezels for more real estate Set your home office up with this reliable 4K monitor, an ideal second screen with extra real estate. $450 at B&H Photo

Best portable monitor: ASUS ZenScreen MB16AC

Chromebooks are designed to be used on the go, so perhaps you want a second display that's just as portable as your laptop. Enter the ASUS ZenScreen MB16AC, a 15.6-inch FHD portable monitor with an optional battery, and a USB-C port that's also compatible with Thunderbolt 3-enabled devices. This monitor comes with a Smart Cover that folds up as a kickstand in either landscape or portrait mode, depending on how you want to use it. Unfortunately, when it comes to connecting to the MB16AC, you're kind of stuck with only being able to use USB-C, although there is a USB-A port for connecting peripherals. We've linked to the mid-range model, but if your Chromebook features a touchscreen display and you need touch support for your secondary display, ASUS has got you covered with a model that also ships with a compatible smartpen. Just take care when transporting it —it may be portable, but it's not as rugged as your Chromebook. Pros: Lightweight

Automatically senses screen orientation

Also designed to work with smartphones

Thunderbolt 3-compatible Cons: Not as rugged as we'd like

Only USB-C for connecting

Pen hole is a weird design choice

Best portable monitor ASUS ZenScreen MB16AC - 15.6" 1080P Portable Monitor A monitor that's as portable and easy to use as your Chromebook The ASUS is so slim and easy to use that it might become just as indispensable as your Chromebook. From $129 at Amazon

$210 at Best Buy

$229 at Newegg

Best monitor for 1080p: Dell SE2722HX

People love Chromebooks because they're way more budget-friendly than other laptop options, especially when compared to the MacBook lineup. So it's good to know you don't have to spend a lot to get a great monitor either, and Dell proves it with the SE2722HX, an upgraded version of the brand's SE2719H monitor. Depending on your preferred size, you can buy the cheaper 24-inch SE2722HX, which has very similar specs to the 27-inch model. We chose the SE2722HX because we like having the extra workspace, and it slightly beats its smaller counterpart in brightness (300 vs. 250 nits). This 1080p monitor features a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, giving you a picture that you should be accustomed to. Its response time hits as low as 5ms, meaning you'll have virtually no mouse cursor lag. Like most Dell monitors, it has an IPS panel that makes it clearly viewable from all sides up to 178 degrees, plus anti-glare and blue light filters. If your Chromebook doesn't have an HDMI port, you'll need a USB or USB-C adapter to connect to it. Limited to 1920x1080 at 60Hz, it's not the most beautiful or fast-refreshing display you can buy, but most Chromebook users aren't interested in spending extra on upgrades they don't need. This is a practical and affordable display, with slim bezels and a compact stand that ensures no wasted space on your desk. Pros: Ultra-slim bezels on three sides

Wide viewing angle

VESA Wall mount compatible

Great price Cons: No support for 4K or HDR

Only HDMI and VGA for connectivity

Limited adjustment with the included stand

Best monitor for 1080p Dell SE2722HX A great option if you'd rather save your money The Dell SE2722HX is proof that you don't need to break the bank on a solid 1080p display, with some added benefits. $187 at Amazon

$250 at Staples

Best ultrawide monitor: Samsung SJ55W Ultra WQHD

After you use one of the best ultrawide monitors for the first time, you'll never want to go back to a normal one. The Samsung SJ55W offers a WQHD (3440x1440) resolution, combined with a 21:9 aspect ratio and AMD FreeSync support. This monitor was designed for some serious multitasking. Thanks to the Picture-by-Picture (PBP) and Picture-in-Picture (PIP) modes, you can either connect another computer to the SJ55W or be even more productive with the PIP screen. Many monitors sport a glossy finish, which is fine for some, but also really problematic if there is any glare source. Samsung combats that by providing a matte finish, so you won't have to worry about glare wiping out part of your monitor. While AMD FreeSync support is a welcome addition, along with the faster 75Hz refresh rate, you're limited in using this with DisplayPort. This won't matter all that much for many Chromebook users, but if you want to take advantage of the faster refresh rate, you're forced to use a DisplayPort cable instead of HDMI. It's also important to note that ultrawide monitors do take some getting used to with the extra screen real-estate in-tow. Pros: Matte finish removes concerns about glare

Features PBP and PIP

Compatible with AMD FreeSync

Stand is easily adjustable Cons: Faster refresh rate and FreeSync limited to DisplayPort

Ultrawide monitors take some getting used to

Might be overkill with a Chromebook

Best ultrawide monitor Samsung SJ55W Ultra WQHD Enjoy the screen real estate The SJ55W offers more pixels for more windows, making it a great companion if you use your Chromebook to get work done. $430 at Walmart

Best curved monitor: Sceptre C305W-2560UN

Admittedly, the Sceptre C305W falls under the category of best gaming monitors more than anything else. But this monitor is still a fantastic option if you want to try out a curved monitor with your Chromebook. The monitor sports a 2560x1080 resolution, which should be fine for most, but it won't be as crisp on a 30-inch monitor like a 4K or even QHD monitor. With the curve, you'll find yourself being more immersed in whatever you're doing with your Chromebook. Sceptre has included a Blue Light Shift mode to help reduce eye fatigue. Plus, the C305W is compatible with 100x100mm VESA mounts, allowing you to mount this wherever you want. Speaking of VESA mounts, you'll likely want to consider one of these as the included stand is not the most stable option. Another reason for this also has to do with the stand, as you are limited in making tilt adjustments. Finally, it was great to see a monitor with built-in speakers, but you're likely going to be better off pairing some of the best Bluetooth headphones or just using the speakers built into your Chromebook. Pros: Curved monitors offer an immersive experience

Blue Light Shift helps to reduce eye fatigue

Edge-to-edge design

Compatible with VESA wall mounts Cons: Stand only offers tilt adjustment

Built-in speakers are not impressive

Included stand is not stable

Best curved Chromebook external monitor Sceptre C305W-2560UN Once you go curved, you don't go back The Sceptre C305W is a solid HD monitor with built-in speakers and a curved display, so you are immersed in whatever you're doing. $246 at Amazon

$240 at Walmart