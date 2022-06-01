Best Chromebook accessories for students 2022
By Namerah Saud Fatmi
Cheap and cheerful Chromebook accessories for students.
The best Chromebook accessories for students elevate their experience in any environment, not just in school. Chromebooks are fantastic for so many people, but there are few environments they thrive in better than schools. Between easy management and maintenance, enterprise-grade security, and drop-dead easy workflow — not to mention all those lovely, lovely keyboard shortcuts — Chromebooks are, in most cases, quite literally made for the classroom.
Before you head back to class for another year of learning and making dope memes with your friends, here are some of the best accessories for student Chromebooks that can make your device slicker and sweeter than ever.
Accessorize your student Chromebook with these cool gadgets
SanDisk Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card
Chromebooks tend to have less internal storage than traditional Windows or Mac laptops, but just about every Chromebook has a microSD card slot to help make up for it. This U3 card comes in sizes from 32GB all the way up to 1 terabyte, but I recommend 128GB for the best blend of storage and savings.
Logitech Pebble M350
Easy access receiver
This mouse can work via Bluetooth or the included 2.4Gz wireless receiver. If you're worried about your kid getting that receiver in and out of the battery cover if they bite their nails (like me), this mouse puts the battery and receiver under the magnetic top plate instead for effortless use.
Usbkingdom Turtle USB Wired Mouse
Turtles and whales, oh my!
If you prefer a wired mouse — that's understandable, those wireless receivers are very easy to lose — this little wired model is specially made for smaller hands and cheerier minds. Available as a blue whale, pink whale, or this adorable little turtle, this mouse cheers me on as I try to finish my research on time.
Baseus 45W PD Fast Charging Wall Charger
All-in-one charging kit
Leave the bulky original charger at home and keep this smaller charger in your kid's backpack for quick top-offs during the day. This bundle comes with both a 45W wall charger and a USB-C to USB-C cable. There's also a second USB-C port for topping off a phone, too. When both ports are used, the Chromebook will charge at 30W.
Anker Powerline+ USB-C to USB-C Cord
Easy carry cable
This is the USB-C cable I carry most often in my own backpack because it can charge a Chromebook at full speed, and comes with a handy magnetic and velcro carrying wrap. This cable is flexible without just swinging everywhere, plugs in securely, won't fall out at the slightest touch, and comes in two classic colors.
Uni USB-C Hub with 4ft Cord
Add more ports
Most Chromebooks students will run across still keep at least one USB-A port around, but if yours doesn't — or if you want to have a workstation-type setup to use at home with a wired mouse and keyboard — this affordable hub from Uni gives you four USB-A ports and a 4-foot cord so you can keep the hub out of the way.
Fifine K670 USB Microphone
Speak up
With so many kids interacting with classmates and teachers through video calls right now, it's important to get a microphone that makes it easier for your child to be heard and understood. This model from Fifine has a compact, sturdy stand instead of a tripod base, freeing up more space on your kid's desk.
Anker Soundcore Life Q10
Long-lasting headphones
Cheap headphones are a dime a dozen, but the Soundcore Life Q10 are worth the small investment because they use USB-C charging — the same as any Android phone. They'll last 60 hours on a single charge so that your child doesn't need to charge them every day, and if the battery does run dead, you can plug them in like wired headphones.
iClever BTH12 Wireless Kids Headphones
For smaller ears
If your student's head isn't big enough for adult-sized headphones to fit comfortably yet, iClever's headphones give you a stable connection and a better fit without looking as childish as most kid's headphones. You can use them wired or wirelessly, and you can turn the LED lights on the side on or off if they get distracting.
LapGear Cup Holder Lap Desk with Device Ledge
For the bed, couch, and car
Take it from someone who spends far too much time using a Chromebook on the couch: use a lap desk to elevate your Chromebook (so you're not looking down at it awkwardly) and keep it stable on your lap (so it won't fall). Also, this model has a cup holder, which is better for holding phones/snacks than a tiny smartphone groove.
SanDisk - SDDDC2-128G-G46
For projects and backups
While Google Classroom allows you to upload most homework, there are still those inevitable times when you'll need to hand in a project on a flash drive, share files with a classmate, or backup your data before summer break. Plug this one into either USB-C or USB-A ports for maximum compatibility.
MOSISO Neoprene Laptop Sleeve with Small Case
Perfect sizes and colors
Laptop sleeves come in every style and color under the sun, but this two-piece model from MOSISO is great for sliding in and out of backpacks. You can get it in sizes from 11.6 inches up to 16 inches, and I adore having a detached accessory case so that they're both slimmer and easier to pack in your bag.
Simple Modern Collegiate Backpack
Ready for life's chaos
Made with water-resistant fabric, this backpack can be opened completely flat when you're packing it and be opened from the sides or top, depending on your needs. It also has a separate laptop sleeve so you can stow your Chromebook quickly when moving between classes.
Zeiss Screen Wipes
A clean screen is a happy screen
Touchscreens work better when they're clean, and between grime from the keyboard and sweaty, sticky hands, your Chromebook screen could get nasty surprisingly quick. Which is why I like to keep one or two of these in my own backpack so I can easily clean my screen when things get gross.
Microfiber Mitt Cute Hedgehog (Set of 3)
Keep it clean
Microfiber mitts are amazing at wiping off dust and clearing up smudged screens, and anything that makes cleaning more fun is a win-win, which is why these little hedgehogs are aces in my book. The three-pack even means that one can live in the backpack and one can live at home.
The best Chromebook accessories make life easier for your student
There are lot of essential accessories here that can improve your Chromebook and its performance, but the easiest and biggest upgrades you can make here are to get a decent microSD card like the uber-affordable SanDisk Ultra. Apart from grabbing a fantastic and budget-friendly memory card to add more storage, you should also keep a mouse handy for lengthy sessions.
Touchscreens are awesome, and trackpads are okay, but nothing beats a mouse when you're doing a lot of scrolling or text editing. The easy-stow receiver on the Logitech Pebble is a bonus for students because you won't have to go prying off the battery lid every time you take the receiver out.
If the school issued your child a Chromebook, they need to take good care of it, or you could get fined whenever you have to give it back. Thankfully, even if it didn't come with a case or keyboard cover, they're easy to find for less than an after-school stop at the ice cream parlor. I recommend grabbing a water-resistant laptop sleeve, and some screen wipes or microfiber cloths to keep the screen clean after it comes in contact with the oils on the keyboard.
While most Chromebooks won't suffer too greatly if you wipe them down with a Lysol wipe now and then, just don't do it every day, especially if you have a Chromebook with a touchscreen. The chemicals in those wipes can degrade the coating on the screen over time.
Namerah Saud Fatmi is a freelance writer for Android Central. She has a passion for all things tech & gaming and has been an honorary Goodreads librarian since 2011. When she isn't writing, she can be found chasing stray cats and dogs in the streets of Dhaka or slaying dragons in the land of Skyrim. You can reach her on Twitter @NamerahS.
