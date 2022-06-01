Best Chromebook accessories for students 2022

The best Chromebook accessories for students elevate their experience in any environment, not just in school. Chromebooks are fantastic for so many people, but there are few environments they thrive in better than schools. Between easy management and maintenance, enterprise-grade security, and drop-dead easy workflow — not to mention all those lovely, lovely keyboard shortcuts — Chromebooks are, in most cases, quite literally made for the classroom.

Before you head back to class for another year of learning and making dope memes with your friends, here are some of the best accessories for student Chromebooks that can make your device slicker and sweeter than ever.

Accessorize your student Chromebook with these cool gadgets

The best Chromebook accessories make life easier for your student

There are lot of essential accessories here that can improve your Chromebook and its performance, but the easiest and biggest upgrades you can make here are to get a decent microSD card like the uber-affordable SanDisk Ultra. Apart from grabbing a fantastic and budget-friendly memory card to add more storage, you should also keep a mouse handy for lengthy sessions.

Touchscreens are awesome, and trackpads are okay, but nothing beats a mouse when you're doing a lot of scrolling or text editing. The easy-stow receiver on the Logitech Pebble is a bonus for students because you won't have to go prying off the battery lid every time you take the receiver out.

If the school issued your child a Chromebook, they need to take good care of it, or you could get fined whenever you have to give it back. Thankfully, even if it didn't come with a case or keyboard cover, they're easy to find for less than an after-school stop at the ice cream parlor. I recommend grabbing a water-resistant laptop sleeve, and some screen wipes or microfiber cloths to keep the screen clean after it comes in contact with the oils on the keyboard.

While most Chromebooks won't suffer too greatly if you wipe them down with a Lysol wipe now and then, just don't do it every day, especially if you have a Chromebook with a touchscreen. The chemicals in those wipes can degrade the coating on the screen over time.