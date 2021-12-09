12 Essential Accessories for Your Chromebook 2022

Your Chromebook is a productivity machine, and to keep productive, sometimes you need more than just a laptop. A mouse is often more comfortable and natural than a tiny trackpad, and have you ever tried to join a video call without using headphones? It's always a bad time. With all this in mind, we put together a list of some of the best accessories for Chromebook that will help maximize your experience and get the most out of your machine, whether it's for work or play!

These are the best Chromebook accessories at home and on the go

Using the right tools with your Chromebook can help you maximize productivity and fun. If you're looking to build a great workstation for your Chromebook at home — I do that at my standing desk — I've converted my Uni USB-C Hub into a docking station by swapping the included cable for a longer C-to-C cable so that I can plug into Ethernet, my Yeti mic, and my beloved trackball mouse. (Yes, I use a trackball, because I like being able to navigate with two fingers while my thumb sits on the left pointer.)

When leaving the house with a Chromebook — something I did at the drop of a hat before the pandemic started — you'll want a dependable laptop sleeve to keep it protected as it rattles around your gear bag. I've been loving the MOSISO 11.6-12.3-inch sleeve because it comes with a separate cable pouch so that you can pack things more easily in your bag — though the exact model I have is a little more vibrant than the solid colors linked above.

Chromebooks traditionally last 8-10 hours on a single charge, but when your day turns into a marathon or you're heading out for a weekend trip, please leave that bulky OEM charger at home and pack one of the best Chromebook chargers! The RAVPower 45W PD charger is slim and easy to pocket, and you can use it with just about any USB-C to USB-C cable you have on you, meaning you can use a short cable or a long cable as you wish.