Best USB-C Chromebook chargers Android Central 2021

One of the most essential upgrades Chromebooks received over the last four years is switching from old, proprietary barrel connector chargers to simple, standard, widely-adopted USB-C Power Delivery charging. Because of this, no matter how expensive or affordable, all Chromebooks released in the last few years can use the same reliable USB-C chargers. Here are the best replacement USB-C Chromebook chargers with a few of my favorite single-port and multi-port options.

I've got the power : PWR+ USB-C Laptop Charger Power Adapter Staff Pick Great for both laptops and Chromebooks, get 65 watts of power and an extra-long 12-foot power cable that might come in handy, depending on where you're working. The bright blue power light on the brick is useful to confirm there's power to it. $30 at Amazon Ultra-small : SLE-TECH Mini 45W USB C Type C Laptop Chromebook Charger Ultra-small in size, you can take this mini 45W charger pretty much anywhere, slipping it into your backpack, briefcase, or even pocket. But it packs a punch, providing power to compatible Chromebooks while you're on the go. So it's perfect for students and mobile workers. $17 at Amazon Forever attached : Nekteck 45W USB-C Wall Charger with Power Delivery This affordable charger has a built-in cable, meaning that you can't accidentally forget the cable at home and end up stranded without a way to charge, the way I have multiple times. $18 at Amazon

$20 at Walmart Compact charging station : PowerPort Atom III Slim - by Anker Want to charge a Chromebook, a phone, a smartwatch, and your Bluetooth headphones without getting some big ugly brick? Anker's compact multi-charger is the perfect size and travel-friendly, too. $50 at Amazon Tall and skinny : Anker PowerPort III Pod While this 65W charger is longer than many others, it has a nice small footprint where it plugs in — meaning that it shouldn't block the second outlet on your wall or other plugs on a surge protector. $40 at Amazon

$50 at Target Emergency power : Zendure X5 15,000mAh USB-C Power Bank and Hub 15,000mAh is a good balance between weight and capacity, and 45W is the top speed for Chromebook charging, so you won't need to plug in for too long, either. This bank is available in black/gold and white/silver. $81 at Amazon

Ports, power distribution, and portability: The three Ps of replacement Chromebook chargers

Pretty much every Chromebook I've come across so far that uses USB-C Power Delivery charging tops out at 45W, which is great because 15V/3A is one of the most common PD charging speeds. You'll get it on basically any high-powered charger, whether you get an actual 45W charger or a 60W or even 100W PD charger.

So how do we pick a suitable replacement charger? There are three things to balance in your decision: