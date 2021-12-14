Best USB-C Chromebook chargers Android Central 2021
One of the most essential upgrades Chromebooks received over the last four years is switching from old, proprietary barrel connector chargers to simple, standard, widely-adopted USB-C Power Delivery charging. Because of this, no matter how expensive or affordable, all Chromebooks released in the last few years can use the same reliable USB-C chargers. Here are the best replacement USB-C Chromebook chargers with a few of my favorite single-port and multi-port options.
I've got the power: PWR+ USB-C Laptop Charger Power AdapterStaff Pick
Great for both laptops and Chromebooks, get 65 watts of power and an extra-long 12-foot power cable that might come in handy, depending on where you're working. The bright blue power light on the brick is useful to confirm there's power to it.
Ultra-small: SLE-TECH Mini 45W USB C Type C Laptop Chromebook Charger
Ultra-small in size, you can take this mini 45W charger pretty much anywhere, slipping it into your backpack, briefcase, or even pocket. But it packs a punch, providing power to compatible Chromebooks while you're on the go. So it's perfect for students and mobile workers.
Forever attached: Nekteck 45W USB-C Wall Charger with Power Delivery
This affordable charger has a built-in cable, meaning that you can't accidentally forget the cable at home and end up stranded without a way to charge, the way I have multiple times.
Compact charging station: PowerPort Atom III Slim - by Anker
Want to charge a Chromebook, a phone, a smartwatch, and your Bluetooth headphones without getting some big ugly brick? Anker's compact multi-charger is the perfect size and travel-friendly, too.
Tall and skinny: Anker PowerPort III Pod
While this 65W charger is longer than many others, it has a nice small footprint where it plugs in — meaning that it shouldn't block the second outlet on your wall or other plugs on a surge protector.
Emergency power: Zendure X5 15,000mAh USB-C Power Bank and Hub
15,000mAh is a good balance between weight and capacity, and 45W is the top speed for Chromebook charging, so you won't need to plug in for too long, either. This bank is available in black/gold and white/silver.
Ports, power distribution, and portability: The three Ps of replacement Chromebook chargers
Pretty much every Chromebook I've come across so far that uses USB-C Power Delivery charging tops out at 45W, which is great because 15V/3A is one of the most common PD charging speeds. You'll get it on basically any high-powered charger, whether you get an actual 45W charger or a 60W or even 100W PD charger.
So how do we pick a suitable replacement charger? There are three things to balance in your decision:
- Ports: If you only need to charge one device at a time, single-port chargers are certainly more affordable. Good dual-port or multi-port chargers are out there, though, and will let you charge your phone and Chromebook at the same time, or two Chromebooks at once if you need one for your kids' Chromebooks.
- Power distribution: Multi-port chargers don't always share power between their ports evenly, but some do so that when two laptops are plugged in, both will get 45W. On the other hand, others have to mark the higher-power port because when two devices are plugged in, one device gets 45W, and the other gets 18W.
- Portability: Smaller, lighter chargers are always nice, but there's a difference between being compact in your bag and being compact on your wall plug. If you need a charger that can fit into crowded airports or classrooms, you'll want to avoid wider/flatter chargers, which don't always work well in tight spaces.
What if my Chromebook doesn't use USB-C?
If your Chromebook is an older model and still uses a barrel or other manufacturer-specific connector, you won't have nearly the selection to choose from that USB-C Chromebook owners will — USB-C is an open standard, so it's popular — but don't feel like you need to fork over big bucks to buy another charger from the manufacturer.
For older laptops, you can usually rely on Universal Laptop Chargers with swappable tips, allowing you to change it to whatever connector your unique model uses. These chargers typically come with the more popular barrel sizes, but figure out which tip you need before buying.
