Best mice for Chromebooks 2022

Although a Chromebook's trackpad works well enough for most situations, a wireless mouse is best when using a larger display to multitask or during intense video gaming sessions. Chromebooks are here to stay, as they are great for everyone from students to gamers. Most wireless mice will work with all of the best Chromebooks, whether you're a student looking to get one as a part of your overall selection of Chromebook accessories, or if you're a Chromebook user who craves more precise navigation. Here are some of the best Chromebook mice to meet your unique needs.

Keep a mouse nearby

Chromebooks come with trackpads that are ideal for navigating the screen and various applications. But sometimes you really can benefit from using a mouse, especially a nice ergonomically designed one. Sometimes, a mouse just offers the precision you simply can't get from a trackpad. But which are the best mice for Chromebooks you can get?

When it comes to mice, you want something affordable, versatile, easy to use and set up. The seenda Wireless Mouse checks all of these boxes. The mouse works easily via plug-and-play without the need to install drivers, so you'll be up and running in no time.

Out of all the Logitech products on the list, the Logitech Pebble M350 Bluetooth Mouse is compact and lightweight, ideal for bringing it home from the office and traveling. Plus, it's designed to work equally well with lefties (like me!) and right-handed folks. The Logitech MX Master 3 is a favorite among Chromebook users, especially thanks to its ability to track virtually any surface.

Ergonomic mice are always a big hit, and once you get used to the design, you'll find that your wrist and forearm feel better after a long day. It's great seeing products that won't break the bank, like Anker's Vertical Mouse. When it comes to gaming, you can't get any funkier in design than the TENMOS M2 Wireless Gaming Mouse that has seven cool LED light colors and offers lag-free connectivity so you can keep up with the competition.