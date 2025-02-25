MediaTek's M90 modem looks to make your mobile data even faster with AI

What you need to know

MediaTek announced its upcoming M90 5G-Advanced cellular modem for phones.

The modem leverages MediaTek's AI models to identify traffic patterns to "optimize power consumption and latency" and more.

MediaTek states the M90 offers a downlink performance of 12Gbps and boosts its uplink capabilities by 20%.

Recently, the company debuted the Dimensity 7400 and 7400X, which place the user's gaming and AI experiences in its crosshairs.

MediaTek is bringing consumers another tech debut; however, this one will be on deck for its MWC 2025 presence.

According to a company press release, MediaTek is introducing consumers and OEMs to its latest M90 modem for smartphones. The post states this new modem is a 5G-Advanced cellular modem solution that "aligns" with 3GPP Release 17 and the upcoming Release 18 specifications. Leading off its advancements is MediaTek's Modem AI technology. It's stated that this technology will "enhance" the modem's power efficiency and device performance.

To succeed, MediaTek states its AI models will assist the modem in identifying traffic patterns to "optimize power consumption and latency." The modem will also leverage its AI software to improve your connectivity by detecting usage scenarios and "device orientation." The M90 modem takes its AI models and incorporates them with MediaTek's Smart Antennae technology.

The Taiwanese company states this will allow the modem to boost data throughput by roughly 30% for an optimized experience.

With a focus on your data, MediaTek says the M90 modem offers a downlink performance of up to 12Gbps and boosts its uplink capabilities by 20%. The modem also supports sub-6GHz and mmWave, as well as dual 5G SIM dual-active support — with data capabilities for both.

MediaTek is integrating its satellite connectivity technology (NTN) with proper support for low-rate and high-rate data services. The modem's UltraSave tech is said to extend a device's battery life by reducing its power consumption by 18%.

The MediaTek M90 modem is still in the testing phase to ensure it meets industry standards. Samples of the new modem are expected to be available during the second half of 2025.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Android Central)

Aside from the latest modem, MediaTek was on a spree of new chipset debuts as we welcomed the Dimensity 7400 and 7400X. Both SoCs had a strong focus on improving the gaming and AI experiences on devices that would sit right under those rocking its flagship 9400. The 7400 pair features an octa-core configuration with MediaTek's Advanced Gaming Technology 3.0, which improves graphical performance, power-saving functions, and more.

That same announcement highlighted the company's more affordable Dimensity 6400 SoC for cheaper devices. Built on a 6nm process, the 6400 sought to improve the 5G capabilities on phones and reduce latency for users, thanks to its Bluetooth Wi-Fi HyperCoex Technology.