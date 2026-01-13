Moto G Power 2026 vs. Samsung Galaxy A26: Everything depends on your priorities

Moto G Power 2026 $299.99 at Amazon The most rugged phone at this price The new Moto G Power 2026 gets the same $299 price tag as its predecessor and is way more rugged than the Galaxy A26. You get stereo speakers, a larger battery, and Android 16. Pros Larger display than A26

Robust IP69 rating and MIL-STD-810H certification

Ships with Android 16

32MP selfie camera

Stereo speakers Cons Same SoC as 2025 model, which wasn't great

No changes to other cameras or display tech

Drops wireless charging

Only two OS upgrades Samsung Galaxy A26 $149.99 at Total Wireless $215.82 at Amazon $289.88 at Best Buy $299.99 at Samsung All set for the long haul The Samsung Galaxy A26 is one of the very few budget phones to get a promise of six OS upgrades. It also offers a glass back, AMOLED screen, and a more potent SoC compared to the Moto G Power. Pros Gorilla Glass Victus+ on front and back

Slimmer and lighter design

Six OS upgrades promised

More potent SoC

Useful AI features Cons No stereo speakers

Moto G Power has better waterproofing

Only 6GB RAM variant officially sold in the U.S.

No headphone jack

Motorola wants to get a head start in 2026 with the launch of the next-gen Moto G Power. The phone retails for the same $299.99 price tag of its predecessor, but it now comes with strong display protection, the latest Android version, a higher resolution selfie camera, and a larger battery. All of these upgrades should help position it as the ultimate lower mid-range offering. However, Samsung already has a strong contender at this price point with the Galaxy A26.

Launched in March 2025, the Samsung Galaxy A26 has some distinct advantages over the Moto G Power 2026, like more years of OS upgrades, better display tech, and even a lower price after discounts. Choosing between the Moto G Power 2026 vs. Galaxy A26 is not going to be easy, but there are some stark differences which might make one a stronger choice over the other.

Moto G Power 2026 vs. Samsung Galaxy A26: Design and display

(Image credit: Motorola)

The Moto G Power 2026 has the same design and dimensions as its predecessor. It's not as slim or compact as the Galaxy A26, but it does have superior certifications for toughness. There's an IP68/IP69 rating for the ultimate water ingress protection. You even get MIL-STD-810H certification, which ensures the phone can survive harsh drops and temperatures. The new colors look very nice, too.