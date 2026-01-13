Moto G Power 2026 vs. Samsung Galaxy A26: Everything depends on your priorities

The Moto G Power 2026 costs the same as the Samsung Galaxy A26, making this a decision of features vs. software updates.

Moto G Power 2026 vs. Samsung Galaxy A26: Design and display

Moto G Power 2026

(Image credit: Motorola)

The Moto G Power 2026 has the same design and dimensions as its predecessor. It's not as slim or compact as the Galaxy A26, but it does have superior certifications for toughness. There's an IP68/IP69 rating for the ultimate water ingress protection. You even get MIL-STD-810H certification, which ensures the phone can survive harsh drops and temperatures. The new colors look very nice, too.