Best first-party Google Pixel Watch bands 2023

We absolutely adore the stunning Google Pixel Watch because of its distinct circular design and its clean UI. There's so much to love about this Android smartwatch, but its looks and lightweight build are definitely what give it an edge over the competition.
Whether you choose the Wi-Fi variant or the LTE model, the Pixel Watch comes with Google's Active Band as standard. If you don't want to rock that fluoroelastomer rubber band all the time, you can always one or two of the best first-party Google Pixel Watch bands separately. Google's own options are expensive, but they offer a perfectly seamless and secure fit with your Pixel Watch.
Colors: Lemongrass, Charcoal, Obsidian, Chalk, Hazel
The Google Pixel Watch Active Band is a must-have for everyday wear. It goes with almost everything and feels extremely comfortable throughout the day. The Active Band is made of a soft fluoroelastomer rubber material that repels dirt and liquids and it's the cheapest first-party band available.
Colors: Brushed Silver, Matte Black
Everyone needs to have at least one metal strap to go with their watch. The Google Pixel Watch Metal Links Band goes on sale on June 16, 2023. It costs an arm and a leg but it looks fabulous and connects seamlessly with the Pixel Watch. We just wish the price was lower and there was a Champagne Gold option to match the same Pixel Watch colorway.
Colors: Lemongrass, Coral, Ivy
The Google Pixel Watch Woven Band is made of recycled yarn and it is both sweat and waterproof. You can adjust the clasp to your liking. The Woven Band is super lightweight and it comes in three fun colors.
Colors: Obsidian, Ivy
The Crafted Leather Band from Google is one of the most expensive first-party Pixel Watch bands you can buy. Available in two dark hues, this Italian leather band is extremely premium. It's a luxury that you will enjoy if you can afford it. Leather looks great with semi-casual and formal wear.
Colors: Linen, Rose, Obsidian
The Pixel Watch Stretch Band is sweat resistant and elastic in nature. Google used recycled polyester and spandex yarns in its construction. This soft and cozy Google Pixel Watch band is good for daily use as it doesn't feel heavy or irritating.
Colors: Linen, Charcoal, Chalk
Google's Two-Tone Leather Band is also made of high-quality Italian leather, so obviously it's not waterproof. You get stainless steel clasps and a gorgeous leather texture. It's subtle, but the tone of the right strap and the left strap of the same pair is just a touch different, which looks really elegant and classy.
There's nothing not to love about all the best Pixel Watch bands from Google, except for the price. Google did a fantastic job curating a set of companion accessories for its smartwatch. The Google Pixel Watch Active Band that you get with your Pixel Watch is perfect for everyday use. You can wear it to work or while working out, and there are plenty of colors to choose from. It's also the cheapest first-party Pixel Watch band.
Rubber straps don't exactly scream luxury though, which is why you need the Metal Links Band from Google for events and formal occasions. We understand that spending $200 on a smartwatch band may not be affordable for everyone. If you want something classy to go with dressier outfits, one of the leather bands made by Google will do the job too.
For comfort-seeking individuals, the super soft and cozy Google Pixel Watch Stretch Band is a good choice. If you want something that's just as comfortable but looks more stylish, the Google Pixel Watch Woven Band is a suitable alternative.
Watch bands are good for changing up your wearable's look. Before indulging in such luxuries, make sure you've got a robust screen protector for your Google Pixel Watch. Take care of essentials before getting extra bands.
