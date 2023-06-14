Best first-party Google Pixel Watch bands 2023

We absolutely adore the stunning Google Pixel Watch because of its distinct circular design and its clean UI. There's so much to love about this Android smartwatch, but its looks and lightweight build are definitely what give it an edge over the competition.

Whether you choose the Wi-Fi variant or the LTE model, the Pixel Watch comes with Google's Active Band as standard. If you don't want to rock that fluoroelastomer rubber band all the time, you can always one or two of the best first-party Google Pixel Watch bands separately. Google's own options are expensive, but they offer a perfectly seamless and secure fit with your Pixel Watch.

Stunning Pixel Watch bands that are made by Google

Google's own Pixel Watch bands are standout options, but they are costly

There's nothing not to love about all the best Pixel Watch bands from Google, except for the price. Google did a fantastic job curating a set of companion accessories for its smartwatch. The Google Pixel Watch Active Band that you get with your Pixel Watch is perfect for everyday use. You can wear it to work or while working out, and there are plenty of colors to choose from. It's also the cheapest first-party Pixel Watch band.

Rubber straps don't exactly scream luxury though, which is why you need the Metal Links Band from Google for events and formal occasions. We understand that spending $200 on a smartwatch band may not be affordable for everyone. If you want something classy to go with dressier outfits, one of the leather bands made by Google will do the job too.

For comfort-seeking individuals, the super soft and cozy Google Pixel Watch Stretch Band is a good choice. If you want something that's just as comfortable but looks more stylish, the Google Pixel Watch Woven Band is a suitable alternative.

Watch bands are good for changing up your wearable's look. Before indulging in such luxuries, make sure you've got a robust screen protector for your Google Pixel Watch. Take care of essentials before getting extra bands.