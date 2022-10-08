What color Pixel Watch should you buy?
Enjoy the undiluted Google experience on your wrist with style.
Now that the Pixel Watch has made its debut, we've had the pleasure to see all of its color variants in their full glory. The trio of metallic hues is easy on the eyes, but only one can be the champion of your wrist. Here are all the shades of Google's new wearable for Android.
Meet the many colors of the Pixel Watch
Pretty in Gold
Champagne Gold is a luxurious-sounding name that fits this Pixel Watch colorway to a T. Your Google smartwatch will put all other wearables to shame in this elegant light gold shade.
A matte affair
Forget little black dresses; a little black smartwatch is what your closet really needs. The Matte Black Google Pixel Watch goes with everything and wears many shoes, upscaling your everyday work outfits and gym apparel alike.
Glistening starlight
Polished Silver may not be as posh as the Champagne Gold model of the Pixel Watch, but it still captures the glow of the stars and the moon in its silvery frame. Not to mention, silver is almost as versatile as black when it comes to color coordination.
Not a single Pixel Watch color disappoints
Google's Pixel Watch has answered our demands for a top-notch Android smartwatch that fits women and individuals with smaller wrists without looking ridiculous and being a major letdown. Not only that, but the insides are robust, and the software looks promising so far.
Of course, Google didn't neglect the design aspect of the Pixel wearable one bit. The color scheme and materials used are tailored to work cohesively with the colors of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 series of phones. If you can't choose a Pixel Watch colorway, the easiest trick in the book is to match your smartwatch to your smartphone.
For those of you who are still confused, I recommend the Matte Black hue of the Pixel Watch because it's bound to please the vast majority of people. Black never goes out of style for a good reason. However, I highly recommend looking at the Champagne Gold colorway if you're the sort who doesn't mind taking a chance with bolder colors and hues.
Remember, you should focus on the frame of the Pixel Watch rather than the band accompanying it. You can always change the watch band of your Google accessory, but the color of the frame is forever.
Namerah Saud Fatmi is a contributing writer for Android Central.
