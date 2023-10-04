Google just upped the ante with the premium Pixel 8 Pro. Not only does this flagship device have top-of-the-line cameras and a super powerful Tensor G3 chipset, but it even comes with a built-in thermometer! Anyone who's a fan of Pixels and pure Google devices is sure to want this phone.

Apart from the internals, we've got a new finish for the Pixel 8 Pro as well. Taking a leaf from the Pixel Fold's books, the Google Pixel 8 Pro comes in two new shades, one of which is blue and the other is beige. The classic Obsidian color is still available, too. Can't settle on what color Pixel 8 Pro should you buy? We're here to help!

All the colors of the Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro in Bay Check Amazon Baby blue First seen on the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a, this bright pastel blue shade is a happy pick. You can even grab a pair of Pixel Buds to match your Google Pixel 8 Pro in Bay. Google Pixel 8 Pro in Porcelain Check Amazon Not white Prefer a more mature look? The Pixel 8 Pro in Porcelain is just the thing for you. This off-white hue of beige looks elegant, although it is likely to get dirty faster. You'll probably put a case on your Pixel 8 Pro anyway, so this shouldn't be a major issue. Google Pixel 8 Pro in Obsidian Check Amazon Evergreen option The dark Obsidian finish of the Pixel 8 Pro makes it look slimmer and doesn't accentuate its curves as much. If you don't want something boisterous that grabs attention, this is a safe choice to make.

Settling on a single shade

So, you've set your sights on the Pixel 8 Pro. This ultra-premium flagship has a gorgeous display and state-of-the-art cameras. There's a lot to love about the Android phone, including its color options.

Google decided to follow the theme of the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a for the Pixel 8 Pro, giving us the blue Bay variant seen in both older devices. This lovely baby blue is bright and perky, plus you can get Pixel Buds in a similar blue hue too. Blue is a crowd-pleasing color, so you can't really go wrong with this shade.

If you'd rather stick with more standard hues, there's always the beige Porcelain and the black Obsidian variants. Some might call them boring, but we call them safe choices. Black and white are colors that are hard to dislike or tire of, so if you don't like blue, both are good picks for your Pixel 8 Pro.