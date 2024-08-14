Best Google Pixel Watch 3 bands 2024

The best Google Pixel Watch 3 bands are readily available and large in number, mainly because the 41mm variant is backwards compatible with Pixel Watch and Watch 2 bands. There are also new releases that fit the larger 45mm version of the Pixel Watch 3 to choose from.

You may not have as wide of a variety when choosing Pixel Watch 3 bands for the 45mm size option, but more third-party straps will definitely launch with time. For now, here are all the best watch bands to fit both sizes of the third Google smartwatch.

Style up with the best Pixel Watch 3 bands

Google Pixel Watch Active Band View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Best overall The lovely Google Pixel Watch Active Band now comes in two sizes to accommodate the Pixel Watch 3, 41mm and 45mm. You can get this comfy fluoroelastomer band for any occasion. It's waterproof and very resilient. I wear it on a daily basis and it doesn't get itchy, sweaty, or cause fatigue. Caseology Athlex Band for Google Pixel Watch 3 Check Amazon $22.99 at Caseology Best nylon While 45mm bands are few and far between, the spectacular Caseology Athlex Band is available for both sizes of the Google Pixel Watch 3. This hybrid concoction uses both soft silicon and durable nylon to give you the best of both worlds. Spigen Lite Fit for Google Pixel Watch 3 View at Amazon Best lightweight The Spigen Lite Fit band for the Google Pixel Watch 3 doesn't fit 45mm variants. Owners of the 41mm option can enjoy this ultra-lightweight nylon band with its easily adjustable loop-style clasp. You can choose from three dark shades, black, olive green, and navy blue. Yeahxing Stainless Steel Metal Band for Google Pixel Watch View at Amazon Best metal Unfortunately, there aren't any metal bands compatible with the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 just yet. The Yeahxing Stainless Steel Metal Band fits the 41mm variant to a T and comes in four metallic shades, so you're bound to find the perfect match for the case. You get standard metal links that can be removed and a metal clasp. Caseology Nano Pop for Google Pixel Watch 3 Check Amazon Best with case Caseology's Nano Pop series was originally a phone case lineup. You can get the Nano Pop case for your Pixel phone and a matching watch band with a built-in case for your Google Pixel Watch 3. There's even more good news: this striking two-toned silicone band supports the 45mm version of the smartwatch. Maledan Soft Silicone Waterproof Wristbands for Pixel Watch Best multipack Maledan's pack of six Soft Silicone Waterproof Wristbands fits all three generations of Google's wearables, excluding only the 45m variant of the Pixel Watch 3. You get six basic silicone bands in an assorted mix of shades. Each band is waterproof and comes in either small or large sizes.

Depending on the Pixel Watch 3 size you bought, your choice of bands varies

How I wish Google had figured out a way to use the same bands on both the 41mm and the 45mm variants of the Pixel Watch 3. They couldn't make this happen so now, anyone with the larger 45mm smartwatch is stuck with far fewer options when it comes to the best Google Pixel Watch 3 bands.

I highly recommend the Google Pixel Watch Active Band as the best overall band. And although you get this band in the box, I still suggest getting one more color to round things off. The Active Band comes in a couple of colors, but not all of them are available on the 45mm wristbands. Still, this is the most comfortable Pixel Watch 3 band hands down. You feel no fatigue or irritation even after wearing the band all day long and fleuroelastomer plays nice with sensitive skin. Also, the band's waterproof and it doesn't get dirty easily.

Style and pizzazz can be found in the Caseology Pixel Watch 3 lineup of wristbands. Both the Caseology Athlex Band and Caseology Nano Pop look sporty, are waterproof, and have an ergonomic wear experience. Swapping your existing strap with Caseology's bands is easy thanks to the spring action pin connector. And the best part is, if you're a Pixel 9 series owner, you can grab a matching phone case to compliment your Pixel Watch 3 band.

Want even more choices? Check out the older-gen Pixel Watch bands for your 41mm Pixel Watch 3.