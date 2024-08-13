What color Google Pixel Watch 3 should you buy?

Google finally gave the fans what they had been begging for, launching two sizes for the Pixel Watch 3. You can grab the Wi-Fi or LTE variant of the Pixel Watch 3 in either 41mm or 45mm case sizes. There are three case colors for each size, but they are not the same, with two shared colors and one shade being exclusive to each size.

Each Pixel Watch 3 comes with a fluoroelastomer Active Band out of the box. If you opt for the classic 41mm case size, you can choose from one of four watch strap shades. However, the larger 45mm Pixel Watch 3 only comes with three Active Band colorways. Don't worry about figuring out what colors are exclusive to which size, because we've jotted everything down for you right here.

Color combos of the Pixel Watch 3 (41mm)

Polished Silver Aluminum case / Rose Quartz Active Band Check Amazon Pink and silver This cutesy combination looks fabulous, with the Rose Quartz Active Band being exclusive to the 41mm Pixel Watch 3 at launch. You can always use your older Pixel Watch bands to switch up the look of the wearable. The silver case is really versatile. Matte Black Aluminum case / Obsidian Active Band Check Amazon Black noir This is an all-black ensemble so it looks unbelievably good with nearly any sort of outfit. The matte black case is a safe bet. It's not nearly as versatile as silver or gold, but that really depends on your wardrobe. Polished Silver Aluminum case / Porcelain Active Band Check Amazon Neat and clean The off-white creamy color of the Porcelain Active Band makes the watch look extra nice. Something about white is so fashionable. The silver band is sure to go with anything, but bear in mind that the light-colored band will require regular cleaning. Champagne Gold Aluminum Case / Hazel Active Band Check Amazon Signature Pixel colors Champagne Gold with Hazel has become a signature look for the Google Pixel Watch series. The Pixel Watch 3 looks just as good as ever in this classic combination. If you wear gold jewelry, this is a great pick that can be further accessorized with layers of bracelets.

Color combos of the Pixel Watch 3 (45mm)

Matte Hazel Aluminum case / Hazel Active Band Check Amazon Classic with a twist The 45mm Pixel Watch 3 puts a twist on the classic Champagne Gold with Hazel combination, swapping out the golden case for a matching matte hazel one instead. Matte Black Aluminum case / Obsidian Active Band Check Amazon Dark as the night If your closet consists of more than five black items of clothing, you're a lover of everything black. That means this Matte Black Aluminum Pixel Watch 3 with its equally dark Obsidian Active Band is perfect for you. Polished Silver Aluminum case / Porcelain Active Band Check Amazon Minimalist look No one really knows why, but minimalists love white. If you fall under that category, this silver case with a Porcelain Active Band will bring you much joy. And when the mood strikes, you can always change the band to something darker or more colorful.

Before choosing the color, decide what size Google Pixel Watch 3 you want

Before diving into the colors of the Pixel Watch 3, you need to decide what size you are going to buy. This depends on your wrist size. If you found the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 to be too small, the answer is simple: get the larger 45mm variant. However, if you have smaller wrists, the 41mm case size is going to be a perfect fit.

The second most important piece of information is backward compatibility. That's right, just like you can use the Pixel Watch bands on the Pixel Watch 2, you can also use both the last-gen Google Pixel Watch bands on your Pixel Watch 3. So if you're trading in an older model and have extra Watch bands or Watch 2 bands lying around, hold on to them. They will definitely fit the 41mm variant of the Pixel Watch 3. Unfortunately, the 45mm Watch 3 will require new bands altogether as the older ones are too small for it.

With that out of the way, you can finally start thinking about what color Pixel Watch 3 you should buy. For the 41mm Pixel Watch 3, the Polished Silver Aluminum case / Rose Quartz Active Band is the best option because the silver case is highly versatile and the delightful rosy strap is unique to the 41mm variant. The 41mm Watch is compatible with all the old-gen bands that are much cheaper now, so you have a lot more choice.

Meanwhile, the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 adds a Matte Hazel Aluminum case that's never been seen before to the Google wearable lineup. This grayish-green color is elegant and goes surprisingly well with a wide range of Pixel Watch bands. You won't be disappointed with this unusual case color.