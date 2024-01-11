Can you use Pixel Watch bands on the Google Pixel Watch 2? Best answer: Yes, you can use all first-party Google Pixel Watch bands on the Google Pixel Watch 2.

Google and its love for proprietary connectors continues

Google opted for proprietary connectors with the original Pixel Watch and we were all extremely disappointed with the decision. Although it looked beautiful, the unique connectors prevented users from using any other bands except for the ones from Google or badly made third-party alternatives. To rub salt into the wound, Google's own bands were eye-wateringly expensive and the prices haven't dropped since.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is an identical twin of the preceding first-gen Pixel Watch. This includes the proprietary band system, which is the exact same one as the original Google wearable. It is nowhere near as convenient as the common quick-release bands seen on Samsung, Fossil, Amazfit and other brands' wearables.

Still, this means users with the first-gen Google smartwatch can reuse their Pixel Watch bands on the Pixel Watch 2.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Seeing just how expensive Pixel Watch bands can get, Pixel Watch 2 owners can breathe a sigh of relief. You can easily swap out your older Pixel Watch's bands with the newer Pixel Watch 2 due to the shared connectors. Needless to say, this is a lot cheaper than purchasing all-new Watch 2 bands for the smartwatch.

If you're a first-time Pixel Watch owner and started out with the Watch 2, you're out of luck. Those who want cheaper bands are stuck with cheap third-party bands that do not fit as well as Google's offerings.

Alternatively, you could also get an adapter that allows you to use quick-release bands on the Pixel Watch 2. These aren't vetted by Google, though, so please use them cautiously.