Ditch the old laptop - this 2-in-1 HP Chromebook Plus just scored $180 OFF at Best Buy

If you're looking for a touchscreen laptop deal, you've come to the right place. Right now, Best Buy is offering $180 off the price of this 14-inch, 2-in-1 Chromebook plus laptop, meaning that the current deal price rings in at just $450 at the time of writing.

This 14-inch Chromebook features 256GB of storage, an LED touchscreen display, and a folding hinge for either laptop or upright tablet use. It may not be explicitly included within our best Chromebooks list, but at this price point, it offers a pretty solid bang for your buck.

This is a deal especially worth considering for workers or students who are often on the go, visual artists who want to work with a compatible stylus, or others who want multiple input options with a decently powered web book.

HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus: $629.00 $449.00 at Best Buy This HP 2-in-1 Chromebook is not a bad pick for those in need of a touchscreen laptop—and especially for $180 off at Best Buy. The featured deal brings the 14-inch Full HD laptop down to $450, offering a nice touchscreen, a hinge for versatility as a laptop or tablet, and 256GB of storage, which is plenty for most casual users.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a laptop with a touchscreen that you can also use as a tablet and with stylus; you want a laptop of around 14 inches; you're seeking a versatile laptop within the sub-$500 price range.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a premium-level gaming-powered PC, or a machine that's otherwise powerful enough to handle processing-intensive tasks; you don't need a touchscreen on your laptop; you're looking to find a laptop and/or tablet device for under $400.

The HP Chromebook lineup has a lot to offer, especially including a range of reasonably priced, no-frills devices at price points across the spectrum. In the case of this particular laptop, prospective buyers will find a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display, a folding hinge for both tablet and laptop use cases, 256GB of storage, and a wide range of Google AI features, and all at a fair price point.

Many users like the simplicity of Chrome OS, and HP says that the battery life on this unit can offer a full workday's worth of use. The USB-C charging cable is also said to charge from 0 to 50 percent charge in approximately 45 minutes, in case more regular charging is needed.

Performance is backed by an Intel Core i3 processor, and with 8GB of RAM, users can expect better than average multi-tasking capabilities; together rounding out a pretty good netbook offering.

As far as connectivity goes, the laptop includes the aforementioned USB-C charging port, a separate USB-C data port, a headphone and microphone jack, and a USB-A port.

While you shouldn't expect to get a premium-level laptop experience out of this device, it's worth checking out if you want a touchscreen laptop with decent performance. At this price, it's definitely pretty competitive amongst the vast Chromebook lineup.