We live in a world where cheap Chromebooks are a dime a dozen, and it's almost impossible to discern good deals from bad ones. But this deal for the HP Chromebook 14a stands out for a couple of reasons, the first of which being that it's on sale for under $150 at Best Buy.

HP might have decided against sticking with its ultra-premium Chromebooks, instead, relying on its excellent HP Chromebook 14a lineup to carry the load. This lineup has been around for a few years, with pricing usually hovering between $300 and $400. This model in particular, retails for $329, but you can now save $180 from Best Buy.

HP Chromebook 14-inch (14a-ne1013dx): $329 $149 at Best Buy The Chromebook 14-inch might be the best option if you need a "family laptop," or something just to browse the web, check emails, and watch some YouTube or a movie. It also helps that it's currently on sale for $180 off. Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: You need a cheap and reliable Chromebook for the most basic of computing needs without a bunch of extra frills or features.

❌Skip this deal if: You regularly have countless tabs and multiple windows open, or need a screen bigger than 14-inches.

Since the inception of the Chromebook Plus initiative, I've largely sworn off anything that doesn't come with that branding. There are a handful of exceptions, one of which being the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11, and the HP Chromebook 14a.

That's because I've been a fan of HP's Chromebook lineup ever since I got my toes wet with the Chromebook x2 11, before diving deeper with the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook and Elite Dragonfly. Over the years, I've also been fortunate enough to spend some time with HP's less-expensive options and still manage to come away impressed, most of the time.

The Chromebook 14a is one of those devices that I would recommend to most people looking for a basic computing device. It just provides a solid experience, won't empty your wallet, and has a battery that will last for days.

Sure, there might be more enticing Chromebooks out there, but there are also so many less-than-stellar options that it's nice having a line that you can trust. And that's kind of where HP falls for some, as it very rarely goes for the catchy headlines or gimmicky features, and instead, just provides a fantastic overall experience.