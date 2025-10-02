Best Buy has chopped $100 OFF the price of this already-affordable HP Chromebook bundle

Chromebook deals do come around fairly often, partially just because of how many different device options there are across brands. One such deal includes $100 off the price of this already affordable 14-inch HP Chromebook, which is now selling for just $220. In addition to the laptop, the purchase includes a bundled 7-in-1 docking station, a microSD and SD card reader, a 32GB microSD card, a cleaning cloth, and a 3-in-1 charging cable.

It comes with the straightforward, well-liked Chrome OS, along with 64GB of storage, an HDMI port, and a basic HD display. It comes with a non-backlit, tenkeyless keyboard configuration, and a front-facing camera for video calling. The color is described as a Modern Gray, offering a simple, sleek design, and its size makes it more portable than laptops with larger screens.

Like many devices in the Chromebook lineup, it has a fairly low price tag (even before this discount), though it's meant to be used largely as a "netbook" for basic tasks, web browsing, and other activities that aren't too performance-intensive.

HP Chromebook 14-inch: $319.00 $219.00 at Best Buy For just $219 at Best Buy right now, buyers can get this 14-inch HP Chromebook, along with a bonus docking station, SD and microSD card reader, a microSD card, and more. While this affordable HP Chromebook isn't offering anything too powerful in the way of performance, it's a solid laptop for students or professionals managing basic, low-level tasks.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for an affordable laptop for web browsing, streaming, or basic work or school tasks; you like a medium-sized laptop with a screen of around 14 inches; you want a laptop that includes an HDMI output and a broad range of useful accessories.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer a 2-in-1 laptop with a touchscreen; you need something that has a lot of RAM and can handle multi-tasking across performance-intensive applications; you'd rather upgrade to a mid- or premium-level laptop, like many of those included in our best Chromebooks index, and you have the budget to do so.

HP's Chromebooks offer a smooth Chrome OS experience that many users like, and this one is housed in a mid-sized, 14-inch HD display laptop in Modern Gray. It features 64GB of storage, and while it doesn't include a built-in microSD port for expandable storage, this particular bundle also includes a 7-in-1 docking station and an SD and microSD card reader, among other accessories.

Performance is backed by a basic Intel Celeron N4120 CPU and 4GB of RAM, and while it's no performance tank, it'll get the jobs done for those streaming, doing basic word processing or spreadsheet work, web browsing, or other low-level tasks. It also has a built-in HDMI port for utilizing external video devices.

If you're trying to find a laptop for high level gaming, editing programs, or other performance-intensive tasks, you'll probably want to upgrade to something more powerful. However, this HP Chromebook might be a good pick for anyone doing basic schoolwork or professional work, sending emails, or web surfing, and especially with the included bonus accessories and the discounted sticker price.