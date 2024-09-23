Leaked Galaxy S24 FE video confirms the Exynos 2400e chipset next to its design

What you need to know

The leaked marketing video confirms that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will have a larger battery than the predecessor.

The video further confirms the device's design, features, specs, and color options.

Another leak reveals the two storage options next to the U.S. pricing, which is a bit pricer than the previous iteration.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE is the next most awaited launch from the company since it already launched its flagship series and foldables. While the launch is getting nearer, new leaks have revealed everything to expect from the device, including the U.S. pricing.

Tipster Evan Blass on X has shared what appears to be the official unboxing video of the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE made by Samsung for marketing purposes. The video reveals the handset in full, including its design, specs, and colors.

Per the video, the device will carry the Galaxy S24 series' renowned design, including flat sides, rounded corners, and the triple camera array at the back. The unboxing further shows the quick start guide, SIM ejector PIN, and the USB-C cable one would expect from any Samsung phone.

The latest colorways of the higher mid-range phone are blue, graphite, gray, mint, and yellow, corroborating previous leaks. Users can expect a 50MP wide-angle primary camera accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom capabilities. The Infinity-O display on the front will include a 10MP selfie shooter.

The teaser video further confirms that the Galaxy S24 FE will be powered by Samsung Exynos 2400e under the hood, which appears to be a toned version of the flagship Exynos 2400 chipset that powered some of the Galaxy S24 models outside the U.S.

The display will measure around 6.69 inches and have a Full HD Plus resolution alongside 1900 nits peak brightness. For protection, the device will feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus for the display and the glass panel as well, which are joined by an aluminum frame in the middle.

The 4700mAh battery will keep the lights on, a bump from the predecessor Galaxy S23 FE's 4500mAh battery capacity. Lastly, users can also witness an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

While the teaser video reveals what the device will look like and what it has in store, another well-known tipster, OnLeaks, in collaboration with Smartprix, has further shared the storage options next to the U.S. pricing.

The device will likely come in 128GB and 256GB onboard storage variants, costing $649 and $709, respectively. It is a bit pricer than the previous iteration, which cost $50 less during the launch.