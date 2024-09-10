New leak shows the Galaxy S24 FE in just about all colors and angles

What you need to know

While users expect a sooner Galaxy S24 FE launch, a new leak reveals interesting color options.

The latest leak shows the device from all angles, including in Graphite, Blue, Green, and Yellow hues.

After FCC, the Galaxy S24 FE reaches WPC, pointing out the device's wired and wireless charging speeds.

As Samsung is almost done with the major phone launches this year, the Fan Edition phone of the flagship series is yet to see the light of day. While we await the launch, a new leak reveals the device's design and some interesting specs.

You can see the full gallery of images over at Android Headlines, which has shared images of the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE color options, revealing the device in Blue, Graphite, Green, and Yellow. Per the renders, the upcoming mid-range phone from Samsung can also be seen from all angles, revealing an interesting flat design similar to the flagship Galaxy S24 series, as opposed to the predecessor, Galaxy S23 FE, which featured slightly rounded corners and edges.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The new design appears to be a welcome change, and the colors look promising, too. Graphite looks interesting over regular black, while blue and green look more conventional. Yellow seems to be a new addition to the Galaxy S24 FE, and Samsung recently introduced the Galaxy S24 Ultra in a Yellow Titanium shade as well.

The publication showcased five colors, but the Silver option appears missing. However, the earlier leak (as shown in the featured image) also showcased the device's colorways. Samsung is likely to have the device ready in five color options when it launches.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

Aside from the colors, both sides of the device will have a glass back. It will have a flat display with a punch hole cut out and thinner bezels measuring 1.99mm. The display will likely be 6.7 inches with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness is expected to be up to 1900 nits and will be offered with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

Some of the specs were leaked earlier through marketing images. The device sports three rear cameras: a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE SM-S721U appears on the Wireless Power Consortium website.⚡ 15 watt wireless charging ⚡ 25 watt wired charging#Samsung #GalaxyS24FE pic.twitter.com/XQwG3gduPcSeptember 5, 2024

Furthermore, the Galaxy S24 FE bearing the SM-S721U model number has reached the Wireless Power Consortium website, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav. This comes after the recent FCC certification. The WPC not only confirmed the device's wireless and wired charging speeds but also confirmed its design. Per the certification, the device will have 15W wireless charging speed and 25W wired charging speed, which is still slow compared to the 2024's mid-range phones, which feature ultra-fast charging speeds.

As for the launch, the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to unwrap in the coming weeks or months. For comparison, the predecessor came in the first week of October 2023.