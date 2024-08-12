Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE just leaked, and it may come in more colors than ever

What you need to know

Samsung is gearing up for its next device launch, probably in October.

The Galaxy S24 FE is fully leaked, revealing display and camera specs ahead of the anticipated launch.

The device will have a triple camera setup, look a lot like Galaxy S24, and will likely be powered by an Exynos 2400e chipset.

With Samsung's major Galaxy flagship launches wrapped up for the year, the next big thing to watch for is a Fan Edition. The rumored Galaxy S24 FE just got fully revealed, thanks to a new leak.

Android Headlines obtained a bunch of renders for the Galaxy S24 FE's marketing materials, showing off the device, its colors, and most of the specs. At first glance, it looks similar to the flagship Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S23 FE, featuring flat edges, rounded corners, and the familiar triple camera setup on the back. But this time, the colors seem to stand out as different in the renders.

The upcoming Fan Edition phone might come in shades of blue, black, silver, green, and yellow, giving users plenty of options to choose from. According to the marketing materials, the Galaxy S24 FE will feature an aluminum frame and an Infinity-O display, protected by Corning Gorilla Victus Plus on both the front and back.

The display is expected to be 6.7 inches with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. It could also reach a peak brightness of 1900 nits, with bezels as thin as 1.99mm.

The rear cameras might include a 50MP primary wide-angle shooter, a 12MP ultra wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, there’s expected to be a 10MP sensor for selfies.

The battery capacity isn’t confirmed yet (though it’s rumored to be 4565mAh), but it’s expected to deliver 78 hours of listening time and up to 29 hours of video playback. Like the flagship Galaxy S24 series, the recent Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Fan Edition will also feature Samsung's proprietary Galaxy AI.

The report also mentions that the Galaxy S24 FE will likely run on an Exynos 2400e processor, shipping with One UI 6.1.1, and featuring the Portrait Studio. In the U.S., its predecessor came with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while other markets received the Exynos version. It seems likely that Samsung will follow a similar strategy this year.

The launch is expected to be sometime around October, and the device will presumably compete with the higher mid-range segment, including models like the Pixel 8a. As for pricing, we expect it to be similar to the Galaxy S23 FE, which started at $599.