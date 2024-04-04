Samsung reportedly has a Galaxy S24 FE supplier alongside launch rumors

What you need to know

A report suggests Samsung has found a supplier for the Galaxy S24 FE display in Korean-based company Anapass.

The company will supposedly build the device's display using a chip-on-film method, which could produce slimmer bezels.

There's speculation that Samsung could launch the Galaxy S24 FE this summer, which would put it earlier than last year's October debut.

A new report claims that Samsung has a supplier in mind for its Galaxy S24 FE components amid other rumors about its potential launch window.

The report stems from The Elec (Korean), which states Samsung has tapped Korean-based company Anapass as its supplier for a few S24 FE pieces (via SamMobile). It appears that the company will provide Samsung with the necessary display driver ICs for the S24 FE's OLED screen as production for it is set to begin.

The report adds that the upcoming FE phone will feature a "rigid OLED" display. The screen will adopt a chip-on-film packaging for its DDI, which is said to provide some visual changes. Placing the DDI on the film will provide "design freedom for the panel, and the bezels can also become thinner."

The publication alleges that Samsung is expected to manufacture "millions" of Galaxy S24 FE's this year.

Moreover, the company is supposedly eyeing a summer launch for the device.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The Galaxy S23 FE launched late last year and was the return to the series after Samsung skipped out on the S22 FE. For context, the soon-to-be predecessor features a 6.4-inch display nestled in between the size of the Galaxy S23 and the S23 Plus. Rumors suggest a change in how the S24 FE's display is developed so that consumers may be in for a little more screen and less bezel this year.

Whether or not this drastically changes its display size in 2024 remains to be seen.

However, last year's model launched in October 2023, and this new report suggests we could see the S24 FE this summer. If the rumors are true, this gives us a window from June 20 to September 22 for an FE debut.

Other rumors about the S24 FE came early in March, with leakers stating it could offer near-flagship strength. The phone could feature the Exynos 2400 SoC or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Curiously, these rumors speculate Samsung could go smaller with the device, opting for a 6.1-inch display instead.

It was added that the S24 FE may offer a slightly larger 4,500mAh battery over its predecessor's 4,000mAh capacity.