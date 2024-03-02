The Galaxy S24 FE could come pretty close to the flagship's performance

What you need to know

A new leak suggests the Galaxy S24 FE could be a near-flagship killer, powered by either the Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

The phone could sport a 6.1-inch AMOLED display and storage options of 128GB (UFS 3.1) and 256GB (UFS 4.0).

The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to feature a 4,500mAh battery, slightly larger than the Galaxy S24's 4,000mAh unit.

After skipping the Galaxy S22 FE, Samsung revived the FE line with the Galaxy S23 FE, and it seems a new Fan Edition model may arrive this year. A new leak now suggests that it might be a near-flagship killer, packing serious specs without the sky-high price tag.

Dubbed the Galaxy S24 FE, the upcoming device is supposed to be nearly as impressive as the flagship Galaxy S24 with its speculated specs, as spilled by leaker @OreXda on X (previously Twitter). Staying true to its predecessors, the S24 FE is likely to offer a more budget-friendly option while still packing in a few features from Samsung's fan-favorite phones.

According to the latest leak, the device could be powered by either the Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, both powerhouses that are also ticking inside the Galaxy S24 series (via PhoneArena).

Just like the regular Galaxy S24, the one you get could be location-dependent. For instance, buyers in the United States and Canada usually get the Snapdragon version, while the rest of the world gets the Exynos variant—a trend that might carry over to the S24 FE.

Regardless, it's worth noting that both chipsets are top-of-the-line. This marks a shift for the FE line, considering the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has a less powerful chipset compared to the regular Galaxy S23.

The leaker also suggests the phone might feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, though the exact size is still up in the air. For memory, it's anticipated to come with a 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and offer storage choices of 128GB (UFS 3.1) and 256GB (UFS 4.0). As for battery life, the Galaxy S24 FE could pack a 4,500mAh unit, slightly bigger than the Galaxy S24's 4,000mAh battery.

Judging from the details, the Galaxy S24 FE seems to share quite a bit with the S24, just with a slightly smaller display. Surprisingly, it boasts a larger battery and more RAM, which is interesting since FE phones are typically seen as more budget-friendly alternatives. However, being a toned-down model, it's expected to have some trade-offs in certain aspects.

The Fan Edition philosophy involves prioritizing fan-desired hardware and experiences while making compromises in certain aspects, like build materials or camera adjustments. The same trade-offs may be expected with the S24 FE to keep the price low.