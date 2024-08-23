Galaxy S24 FE FCC listing signals an impending launch may be likely

What you need to know

The Galaxy S24 FE has reportedly run through the FCC for the usual certification hurdles with NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6.

Testing for its charging was conducted with a charger of 25W alongside details of Samsung offering a wireless alternative.

The Galaxy S24 FE is rumored to feature slimmer bezels and a slightly less noticeable chin and a 4,500mAh battery over the S23 FE's 4,000mAh.

Samsung's next FE phone for the S24 series might launch soon if its latest certification visit is any indication.

The FCC listing was discovered by 91Mobiles alongside additional details regarding its connections and other specifications (via Android Authority). The device's typical certification hurdles show that Samsung will likely provide NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and GNSS support (GPS).

In Korea, the publication states Samsung has cleared the necessary tests for the Galaxy S23 FE's battery. The device supposedly rocks two different battery model numbers: EB-BS721ABE and EB-BS721ABY. Moreover, the company has reportedly tested the device with a wired charger supporting 25W.

The FCC's listing adds that the S24 FE may support wireless charging as another option.

Samsung is also eyeing 5G support (not surprising). The listing shows that the Galaxy S24 FE will likely cover a broad range of 5G bands.

Rumors previously suggested that the S24 FE's design would stick close to its larger flagship friends — as the S23 FE did. With a clear look at the individual lenses in its vertical triple camera array, the back panel is likely to arrive with a glossy finish. However, things change on the front as the S24 FE might sport smaller bezels than the S23 FE, which featured a chin that was anything but acceptable.

The exact screen size still hasn't been narrowed down, as one rumor claims 6.1 inches, and another suggests 6.6 inches. The phone could pack Samsung's Exynos 2400 SoC or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a slightly bigger 4,500mAh battery, and up to 256GB of storage.

More importantly, the publication doubles down on previous rumors that theorize an S24 FE launch could occur in October. The Galaxy Tab S10 series may join the FE phone, as rumors state October could host both launches.