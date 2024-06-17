Galaxy S24 FE renders surface showcasing Samsung’s flagship design

What you need to know

Samsung released the Galaxy S24 series early this year, and its toned-down Fan Edition renders have just surfaced.

The Galaxy S24 FE resembles the flagship siblings’ design aesthetics, including the color options.

The device is expected to ship with Exynos 2400 under the hood, while the U.S. model is likely to sport Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

It’s been six months since the Galaxy S24 series took off, and another set of Galaxy foldables is on for July. However, another popular handset from Samsung is still in the pipeline — the affordable Galaxy S24 FE, which is now shown in leaked renders.

Samsung traditionally launches a toned-down version of its flagship series every year. This year’s Galaxy S24 FE is no different, according to the leaked renders from tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks), who shared them via Giznext. At first glance, it looks similar to what we saw on the duo of Galaxy S24 models early this year.

Good Morning #FutureSquad! Finally, here comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyS24FE (360° video + crispy sharp 5K renders + dimensions)!😏On behalf of @GizNext 👉🏻 https://t.co/eZy8FYdRmI pic.twitter.com/kDeSi1GIxFJune 15, 2024

On the front, the device equips an Infinity-O display with minimal bezels and a slightly noticeable chin at the bottom. The renders showcase a triple camera setup stacked vertically on the back. The Galaxy S24 FE carries the volume rockers and the power button on the right pane of the device.

Hemmerstoffer further reveals the expected specifications of the Galaxy S24 FE, including a 6.65-inch AMOLED display and the device approximately measuring 162mm x 77.3mm x 8mm. Underneath, the upcoming Fan Edition will likely feature the Exynos 2400 SoC, also seen in Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Plus models in regions except the U.S. The device with the same chipset has recently hit the benchmark test (via SamMobile), scoring 2047 single points and 6289 multi-core points.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Giznext/ via OnLeaks) (Image credit: Giznext/ via OnLeaks)

The benchmark test further confirmed the device features 8GB of RAM and runs Android 14, presumably with One UI 6.1 on top of it. OnLeaks, however, indicated that the device would go with up to 12GB of RAM aided by 256GB of onboard storage, and for the U.S., Galaxy S24 FE might still equip the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. As for optics, the device will likely host a 50MP primary camera from the Galaxy S24 series aided by telephoto and ultra-wide angle lens.

Going by its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 FE will likely hit the market sometime in the fall of this year. However, Samsung needs to rework the pricing for the upcoming Fan Edition, as the previous model received some flack for the value it was offering despite being a toned-down version of the flagship.