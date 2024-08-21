Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, Ultra leak teases Galaxy AI and a familiar design

What you need to know

A Galaxy Tab S10 leak doubles down on Samsung's shift away from the base model as consumers might only see a Plus and Ultra edition.

The leaked marketing material showed off the Plus model with a design similar to the Tab S9 Plus.

A recent leak involved the devices appearing in the 3C Certification database with the same 45W fast charging while we await its supposed October launch.

Some additional information is coming to light about Samsung's next tablet series, doubling down on previous speculation.

A set of marketing images obtained by Android Headlines suggests that we are in a situation without a base Galaxy Tab S10 model. The alleged rendering of the Tab S10 Plus shows a design language similar to what we received with the Tab S9 Plus. Speculation states it will continue to feature a vertical, dual camera array on its back panel with a selfie camera likely in its bezel.

Rumors add that the other rendering is of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, as noted by the display notch. Other aspects of the tablet remain similar to what we've seen prior, which suggests Samsung isn't interested in shifting designs.

The center image might clue us into a Galaxy AI feature for the Galaxy Tab S10 pairing this year. Users may be able to use AI to automatically generate transcripts while recording audio with the tablets.

Samsung's Tab S10 Plus and S10 Ultra are rumored to arrive in silver and graphite colorways. It seems the company is moving away from the beige option it delivered last year with the Galaxy Tab S9 series in favor of silver. Additionally, it was theorized that Samsung could launch an "entry-level" Tab S10, but that could occur within the A series or as another FE.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Rumors about Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 series have continuously piled on top of older speculation claiming that it would ditch the base model. The company is reportedly more interested in producing tablets with a larger display size, starting at 12 inches. Speaking of, we got our first alleged glimpse at the Tab S10 Ultra with a supposed 14.6-inch display.

So, it seems safe to guess that the Plus model may begin at that lower 12-inch realm.

Regarding its charging speeds, that information was leaked following its appearance in China's 3C Certification database. The devices are rumored to once again feature 45W wired fast charging, a speed that's been consistent across several of Samsung's previous iterations. It remains to be seen if the battery capacities change considering last year's S9 Plus and Ultra feature a 10,090mAh and an 11,200mAh battery, respectively.

What's most important is the launch date, which Samsung stated would take place "later this year." However, rumors quickly jumped onboard, claiming that the Galaxy Tab S10 series could launch in October alongside the Galaxy S24 FE.