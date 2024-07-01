Go big or go home — the Galaxy Tab S10 series might ditch the basic model

What you need to know

A report claims that Samsung could drop a base Tab S10 model in favor of plugging display upgrades into its Plus and Ultra variants.

Supposedly, Samsung will switch to AMOLED displays with a starting size of 12 inches and could feature varying SoCs depending on the region.

The Tab S10 series is rumored to debut in the "second half" of 2024.

Samsung confirmed that its summer Unpacked will take place on July 10 in Paris, France.

A new rumor suggests Samsung might shy away from a base model with the Galaxy Tab S10 series.

According to a report by Naver (Korean), Samsung is supposedly preparing to begin manufacturing its next tab series, consisting of the Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra (via GSMArena). Sources claim that Samsung estimates a total of 25 million tablets sold this year, which could be thanks to its shift away from a base Tab S10.

Moreover, this departure might enable it to improve the Plus and Ultra variants. Samsung is supposedly moving toward a larger AMOLED screen, beginning at 12 inches, and with plans to go higher

Rumors claim that Samsung is moving toward a double chipset mentality, similar to its behavior with the Galaxy S24 series. The publication adds that the Korean OEM could plug a MediaTek chip into the tablet in some regions while others could grab Qualcomm's tech.

Lastly, with rumors suggesting Samsung is beginning to kickstart the manufacturing process of the Tab S10 series now, an imminent launch is unlikely. The post states that Samsung could launch its 2024 tablets "in the second half of the year."

(Image credit: Android Headlines/ OnLeaks)

Some supposed leaked renders of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra popped up in June, showing a similar Tab S9 design. The device is rumored to feature a 14.6-inch display, which could keep Samsung at the top of the Android tablet list in terms of size. The back panel showed a vertical dual camera array like its predecessor. The maximum RAM/storage options are rumored to be 16GB and 1TB.

Additionally, those previous rumors suggested Samsung could opt for Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite SoC, considering its shifts to compete with Apple.

Even though Samsung's tablets will likely miss out on its summer Unpacked, there's still a lot to expect. The company should debut its Galaxy Ring, next-gen foldables, and its upcoming Watch 7 series. Luckily, Samsung confirmed that its event will take place on July 10 in Paris, France, at 9 a.m. EDT, with its reserve program already underway.