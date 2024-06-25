Get $50 for reserving the Galaxy Ring right now ahead of Samsung Unpacked

What you need to know

Samsung confirmed that its next Unpacked event will occur on July 10 in Paris, France at 9 am EDT/6 am PDT.

The announcement also kickstarts Samsung's summer "Reserve" program for upcoming Galaxy devices to receive $50 of store credit .

. Samsung is expected to debut the Galaxy Ring, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Fold 6, Galaxy Watch 7, and more.

With Samsung's summer Galaxy Unpacked event approaching, the company is kickstarting its new device reserve program.

As detailed in a press release, Samsung will host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 in Paris, France. The company states it is preparing to reveal its rollout of "cutting-edge innovations." Users can tune into the event at 9 a.m. EDT, 6 a.m. PDT, and 3 p.m. CEST (Central Europe).

Additionally, starting today (June 25) and continuing until July 10, consumers can reserve a new Galaxy device on Samsung.com for store credit. The company states that eligible devices will reward customers with $50 of Samsung Credit. Pre-ordering devices through the main website can help consumers save up to $1,500 on upcoming Galaxy devices.

Moreover, this summer's Galaxy Unpacked event gives those who reserve products off its website a chance to win $5,000 in store credit.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

We're expecting quite a stacked event this summer as Samsung prepares to debut the Galaxy Ring. The company showed off the device during MWC 2024 and confirmed some key specifications. Dr Hon Pak, head of the digital health team at Samsung informed the press that the Galaxy Ring's battery is estimated to last between "five and nine days."

A close-up of the Galaxy Ring highlighted its various finishes, such as gold, platinum silver, and ceramic black. Samsung stated that it's strongly focused on tracking a user's fitness data through its first smart ring. The company also claimed that its wearable weighs roughly "half" of its competitor, the Oura Ring.

Elsewhere, we're (not so) patiently awaiting the reveal of Samsung's next foldables: the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6. EVP and Head of R&D Mobile Experience, Won-Joon Choi, teased in June that an "optimized" Galaxy AI experience will arrive for its clamshell and book-style devices. Samsung sees both devices as "versatile" and "flexible."

Specifics on what we could expect were kept quiet. However, Samsung's EVP stated that Galaxy AI's "Live Translate" will expand to third-party messaging apps. This could mean that those who frequent WhatsApp and Telegram could gain a Galaxy AI boost.