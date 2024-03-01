Samsung Galaxy Ring may last for almost ten days

What you need to know

After being teased at a Galaxy Unpacked event, the Galaxy Ring was officially showcased at MWC 2024.

The Galaxy ring will be Samsung’s first attempt at a smart ring and will compete against the likes of the Oura Ring.

A definitive release date is yet to be confirmed by Samsung, but it is likely to be later this year.

After finally giving us a close-up look at the Galaxy Ring at MWC, we confirmed several new details about Samsung's device, which is set to compete with other smart rings such as the Oura Ring. And while we were able to get a look at the style and colors the new ring will offer, as well as a few other insights, there’s still plenty of information Samsung has yet to confirm.

It appears that one mystery may have been solved thanks to recent briefings given to Korean news outlets. According to those reports (via Android Authority) the Galaxy Ring looks like it will last over a week between charges.

According to the Korean outlet Financial News, Dr Hon Pak, head of the digital health team at Samsung, told reporters at a briefing that the Galaxy Ring battery lasts for about five to nine days. This was echoed in a report by TechM, which quotes Samsung Electronics President Roh Tae-moon as saying,“it [the Galaxy Ring] can be used without the need for recharge for up to nine days.”

(Image credit: Samsung)

According to a report from CNET, the Galaxy Ring battery will vary in size depending on the size of the ring itself. According to that report, the smallest Galaxy Ring will have a 14.5 mAh capacity, while the largest will have a 21.5 mAh battery. It isn’t clear, however, exactly how that will translate into real-life battery performance, although it might indicate that a smaller Galaxy Ring will be closer to five days than nine, and vice versa for a larger ring.

Five to nine days would put the Galaxy Ring firmly in line with, or slightly ahead of, other smart rings. The Oura Ring claims a battery life of up to seven days, while the Ultrahuman Ring lasts four to six days between charges.

While we don’t yet know for certain how long the battery life will be, it appears we won’t have to wait too long to find out. A Galaxy Ring teaser from earlier this year seemed to hint at a release in the second half of 2024, while another report from Korea points to a release “in the second half of this year”.

We contacted Samsung to seek verification of these claims. They simply said, “it's still under development and not final.”