First renders of Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra reveal minimal design changes

What you need to know

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra renders reveal a not-so-refreshing design compared to its predecessor.

It will resemble the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.45mm dimensions.

The launch of the Ultra alongside its siblings is expected to happen next year.

While there is a lot to look forward to at the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which may feature the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 series, and Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. The Galaxy Tab S9 series was also released last year, although it is doubtful that their successor will be released this year. However, the first renders of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra have appeared.

Together, Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks) and Android Headlines have come up with the first high-quality renders of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, the premium one in the trio of the tablet series. Right away, the Ultra tablet looks identical to the predecessor Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Hey #FutureSquad! Here comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyTabS10Ultra (360° video + 5K renders + dimensions)!On behalf of @Androidheadline June 22, 2024

The publication further notes that it would measure approximately 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.45mm, wherein the previous iteration is 0.5mm thinner. Users expecting a major design refresh with the Tab S10 Ultra might have to wait for the successor, considering the new renders.

According to the tipster, the device will feature a large 14.6-inch display — still the largest available in the Android tablets world. It sports a notch featuring dual cameras, and it is rightfully placed for landscape mode, which is considered the default mode for using the tablet for video calls.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Headlines/ OnLeaks) (Image credit: Android Headlines/ OnLeaks)

Aside from these renders, little to no evidence has come up regarding the Tab S10 Ultra and its accompanying Tab S10 and S10 Plus models. That’s because the trio launch isn’t likely happening this year alongside the foldables; instead, it will be happening early next year, notes the tipster.

Further, it still needs to be determined whether Samsung will opt for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or the latest Snapdragon X Elite SoC; the latter might be the case if the Korean tech giant wants to take the tablet against the M4-based iPad Pro models.

The other expected specs from the upcoming Galaxy S10 Ultra include up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. The tablet will further feature quad speakers tuned by AKG. Lastly, it will also have S-Pen support, as seen on the predecessor.