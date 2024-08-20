The Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra might stick with the same old charging speeds

What you need to know

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and S10 Ultra were spotted picking up certification in China's 3C database.

The tablets reportedly feature 45W wired fast charging, which has become a common trend for Samsung.

The Tab S10 series was previously rumored to only feature the Plus and Ultra editions as Samsung supposedly places more interest in larger screens.

Samsung's next-generation of Galaxy tablets are on the way and it seems they've made the usual certification appearance.

We're missing the Galaxy Tab S10 series, but MySmartPrice states the devices have now appeared in China's 3C Certification database (via SamMobile). Only two devices were seen listed: the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus (SM-X820) and the Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926C). According to the database, Samsung will debut the devices with 45W (wired) fast charging.

Unfortunately, the database doesn't offer any insight into the potential battery capacities of the devices in question.

The publication reiterated a previous rumor, which stated the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus may arrive with cellular and Wi-Fi connection. If true, it wouldn't be anything new. The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus also featured 5G connection capabilities alongside the expected Wi-Fi connection in 2023.

However, that BIS certification appearance said nothing about the Ultra model — similar to last year when the Plus model was solo with 5G.

With the Galaxy Tab S10 series appearing for certification, it seems consumers are in for more of the same. The Tab S9 Plus and Tab S9 Ultra launched with the same 45W wired charging speeds. This has been a common trend for Samsung as even the Tab S7 Plus offered it. Even the battery capacity of the Plus has remained consistent at 10,090mAh.

The Tab S9 Ultra features an 11,200mAh battery. It remains to be seen if Samsung offers any upgrades in that department.

In other news, rumors state Samsung is ditching the smaller base Tab model in favor of its two larger editions. Sources claimed in July that the company is more interested in offering tablets of a larger display size.

Supposedly, Samsung is eyeing a starting AMOLED panel size of 12 inches, with the potential to go higher. Renders of the Ultra model were spotted with a design similar to the Tab S9 version with a 14.6-inch display.

The company is also rumored to side with MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 Plus SoC instead of Qualcomm this year. Additionally, with the tablets missing from Unpacked in July, speculation states Samsung might launch them in October. That launch could feature the supposed Tab S10 duo and the Galaxy S24 FE.