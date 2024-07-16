Galaxy Tab S10 series could arrive this fall alongside another device

What you need to know

Samsung's next Galaxy Tab S10 series is rumored to arrive in October.

Rumors claim that the device might not feature an FE model with its initial launch, but it could be paired with the Galaxy S24 FE.

A Samsung representative recently said the Galaxy Tab S10 series is still on the way and that it would happen "later this year" and not in 2025.

Samsung's Unpacked was here and then gone without a hint about its next tablet series, but a new rumor claims to know when to expect it.

It's now been suggested that Samsung could launch the Galaxy Tab S10 series later this fall, per Max Jambor on X (via SamMobile). The tipster tried to narrow things down, stating consumers could see the tablets launch in October. This is already quite a shift, considering we typically see these premium Android tablets alongside other products during the second Unpacked.

Jambor then responded to the post's comments, reiterating one user's criticism of the potential Tab S10's stagnant design.

Moreover, Samsung could pair its next wave of tablets with an FE device. While a Tab S10 FE is "unlikely" alongside the premium models, the Galaxy S24 FE could enter the spotlight.

Regarding the S24 FE, there was a rumor that claimed its power could reach flagship Galaxy S24 levels. Its chipset of choice is still up in the air (between Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3), but the device could feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display. Additionally, the S24 FE might deliver a maximum of 256GB of internal storage.

More importantly, the Galaxy Tab S10 series will allegedly go big by dropping the base model, turning it from a trio to a duo. A report from a Korean outlet states that Samsung is more interested in boosting the quality and experience of its larger tablets. This could involve the series starting at a 12-inch display and going up from there.

A leaked Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra render claims the model will sport a 14.6-inch display and 1TB of storage at the highest. The images also suggest that there won't be much of a design shift from the Tab S9, either. In other news, a Samsung representative said the Tab S10 series is still on the way, despite its absence from Unpacked. In their statement, they said the devices would arrive "later this year" and that could line up with the latest October speculation.