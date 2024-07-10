Samsung left the Galaxy Tab S10 out of Unpacked, but it's coming

What you need to know

Unpacked was here and gone and consumers were left without a proper launch of the Galaxy Tab S10 series, but Samsung isn't leaving you hanging.

A South African Samsung representative confirmed that the Tab S10 series is coming and should launch "later this year."

Potential launch timeframes have been mixed in previous rumors, however, a recent report claims Samsung could drop the Tab S10's base model.

We've just finished unpacking all Samsung had to offer at its summer event, but one notable player was missing: the Galaxy Tab S10 series.

Samsung's next iteration of Galaxy tablets was expected during its summer Unpacked event; however, Android Authority learned that it was still on the way. A statement obtained from a South African Samsung representative reads, "There will be a Tab S10 series."

They added that consumers can expect the next wave of tablets "before the end of the year." Specifics regarding its date or timeframe and details about the devices are still unknown officially.

Information regarding the next Tab S10 series has been light, but at least there was a batch of leaked renders to chew on. The images were described as the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, which might feature a design language similar to last year's Tab S9 Ultra.

The next top-tier tablet is rumored to feature a 14.6-inch display and could be ever-slightly thicker than its predecessor. Its dimensions are reportedly 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.45mm.

(Image credit: Android Headlines/ OnLeaks)

Kicking off July was a rumor theorizing that Samsung could drop the base version of its Tab S10 series. Supposedly, the reasoning behind this is so Samsung can focus more on larger screen variants, which puts the Tab S10 Plus and S10 Ultra in the spotlight. Rumors claim the company is looking at starting its tablets at 12 inches and going up from there.

Additionally, Samsung might impose a dual-chip mentality on its Tab S10 series when it launches in various areas. Some regions may see a MediaTek SoC while others could snag Qualcomm's hardware. It's a trend consumers will be familiar with as Samsung did it with phones like the Galaxy S24.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That same report claimed Samsung could launch its Tab S10 series in the "second half" of 2024, and we're now seeing similar confirmation.

Regardless, we have some time to wait and Samsung just launched several new devices like the Galaxy Ring, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the Watch 7. There was also the debut of its next-gen foldable phones: the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Fold 6.